The Parramatta Eels are prepared to fight to retain the services of backrower Ryan Matterson beyond this season.

The 26-year old is one of many Eels that are out of contract at the end of the 2021 NRL season, with halfback Mitch Moses and forward Nathan Brown also amongst those out of contract.

Reports have surfaced that Matterson’s management sent an email to rival sides to ask interested clubs to come forward to inquire about the forward’s services.

Despite the reports, Parramatta coach Brad Arthur remains confident that Matterson will commit to the club beyond this year.

“We want Matto to stay… I think he is more than comfortable here in the environment that we’ve put around him,” he said, per Fox Sports.

“He likes the playing group and at the end of the day the players have got to do what is best for them, but I’m sure Matto knows what is best for him is to stay here.

.@TheParraEels coach Brad Arthur says he's heard nothing about Ryan Matterson looking around for a new club. It's the first sign of unrest at Parramatta, only a week into the new season, and they'll find out where they really stand in the pecking order tomorrow night. #NRL #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/GZxUxH07Ax — 7NEWS Sydney (@7NewsSydney) March 17, 2021

“I’m sure if he wants to talk to me about it he will, but I’m more than comfortable that Ryan wants to stay at the club.

“It’s hard to keep everyone, but that is our goal.”

Matterson is currently at his third club, with this being his second season in the blue and gold.

Previously he spent the 2019 season on Wests Tigers’ list, playing 24 games, as well as spending three seasons on Sydney’s roster where he featured on 60 occasions.

NRL journalist Paul Kent said on NRL 360 on Wednesday night that if he keeps switching clubs, there will be swift backlash over him constantly moving.

“If he broke contract now at Parramatta, or shopped around and halfway through his second year… signs elsewhere, the fans will burn the joint down.” he said.

"Parramatta fans will burn the joint down." Ryan Matterson is reportedly looking to make moves on his contract at Parramatta and PK is not a fan. Tune in to #NRL360 now on Ch 502 or stream on @kayosports pic.twitter.com/fwbdO4Ouad — Fox League (@FOXNRL) March 17, 2021

Matterson does have a player option in his contract that will see him at the club in 2022, should he decide to trigger the option.