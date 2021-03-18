Reports of Parramatta Eel’s gun Ryan Matterson’s playing future being shopped around have surfaced despite his 2021 season being less than a week old.

Before I make further comment I must reveal that I am a huge fan of Matterson. If he were to sign for Cronulla tomorrow I would personally drive to Parramatta to pick him up and offer him only the finest of waters on the trip back.

That said, I would be doing so knowing that he had signed for the club mainly due to us being the highest bidder and also realising that should a better offer surface he’d likely be on his way sooner rather than later.

Unfortunately that is the reputation his manager has put together for the supremely talented wide running work horse.

Tigers’ fans don’t look too fondly at the man they once cheered following his move across Sydney from the Roosters. Given the way Matterson up and left just one season into a three-year deal, I do not blame them.

Matterson made the move to Tiger Town in search of more game-time following a title-winning season with the Tri-colours. He very easily could have stayed at Bondi and waited until a first grade opportunity was presented, but he backed himself.

He became an Origin-quality player and was, by far, the Tigers’ best player in 2019. The fans fell in love with him and he quickly became one of the young faces of the club.

Then it all came crashing down. In most fans ideas, rightfully in my mind, Matterson became the villain. He was cast as the young player who had just established himself as a regular run on first grader and was now putting his hand out for a big pay bump.

I try to never begrudge a player for maximising his or her earning potential as it’s not a business you can be in forever. Matterson had every right to request, but ultimately he had a signed contract.

Once the Tigers were unable or unwilling to match Matterson and his agent’s valuation they pushed a move ever-so-slightly across Sydney to the Eels. He was paraded, again rightfully, as a marquee signing and quickly became a favourite in the stands.

Matterson’s 2020 season was brilliant and I was shocked when he wasn’t involved in the Origin set up. I know you can’t pick them all but this is a 26-year-old machine with a near limitless gas tank and all the skills in the world. He’ll play plenty of Origin. I thought last year was the year to blood him.

Great knowing Ryan Matterson will play his 100th NRL game in the Blue and Gold tomorrow 💙💛#PARRAdise pic.twitter.com/n1arbXUjsb — Parramatta Eels (@TheParraEels) September 17, 2020

Eels fans now face the very real chance that they too will be left with sour tastes in their mouths as Matterson looks to cash in on another strong season. The alternative is that the Eels find a way to upgrade his contract to keep him happy.

The question is, for how long though?

What’s to say that in 12 month’s time Matterson and his agent won’t again use the media to force another pay bump with the threat of forcing a move to another club?

He’s already done it once and we’re seeing it more and more now where clubs are willing to release disgruntled players rather than risking the perception of holding an unhappy player hostage so to speak.

Realistically if he leaves the Eels he walks into almost any side across the NRL. There wouldn’t be too many clubs throwing up the “thanks but no thanks” should Matterson’s name hit their inbox.

At what point though do clubs look at Matterson as a gun for hire and decide to look elsewhere for more secure, long-term options?

At what point do clubs think “oh he’ll be a great addition until his manager floats the idea of a move”?

The 28-year-old is being heavily chased as he remains off-contract. #NRLhttps://t.co/LdwGlBliqB — ZeroTackle.com (@zerotackle) March 16, 2021

Anything can happen with the salary cap, especially with TV rights deals coming up for renewals. Matterson won’t be the only player who’s manager sticks his hand out, but if he forces a move from the Eels he’ll certainly be one player with a reputation.

If you offer me Matterson on a three-year deal today, I’m taking it without any doubt in the world. You offer a one-year deal, or the knowledge that you’ll be fieldling calls often and reading headlines of him moving away, then it’s not so enticing. Too hard to plan your salary cap and make other decisions around him.

I’m not suggesting this is Matterson, but that’s the perception right now.

Brad Arthur came out earlier and said he expects Matterson to stay at the Eels but with the number of big name players off-contract at the end off the year, it’s almost inevitable they’ll lose at least one.

Does Matterson become a player you probably don’t push so hard to retain knowing Nathan Brown is the kind of guy who looks like he’d die for the club? Maika Sivo has also indicated his love for the club.

For the record I fully expect Matterson to take up his player option but the fact contact was reportedly made across numerous clubs, you’d have to think it’ll need to be renegotiated at a higher price.

There’s the very real opportunity the next club in for Matterson moves forward with caution knowing his history.

I love the bloke on the field but with clubs looking for every little advantage, which means saving every dollar where possible in the cap, does there come a time Matterson’s reputation proceeds him?