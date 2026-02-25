Zac Lomax was released from his Parramatta Eels deal last year under the condition he would not sign with another NRL club.
After Lomax pursuing an opportunity to play R360 and the rebel league postponing their inaugural season, there have been months of negotiations between Melbourne and Parramatta.
It has led to the Eels going to court against the representative winger.
The legal proceedings have included the NRL being entangled in Lomax-Eels court standoff.
Speaking to SEN, Rodski spoke about how the process will playout and how he will take the stand.
"The chances are sitting with the court in NSW," Rodski told SEN.
"That case will happen over five days next week. You speak to different silks and KCs, and you get different opinions on where it will land.
"Obviously we are very keen to get Zac to the club. He would be a great addition to our team considering the changes we have had in the off season and the Xavier Coates injury (last week). Zac would add value to our team."
Melbourne Storm CEO Justin Rodski has opened up about his concerns for Zac Lomax, criticising the media pile-on, hoping the situation is resolved and that he plays for the Storm.
"There's growing concerns for Zac and his welfare physically and mentally.
"It's taken a toll. Theres been a pile on from the media in Sydney.
"We're hopeful it's been resolved and he can come and play for the Storm.
"This has played out in the court of public opinion, and it will now play out in the court of law."
Justin Rodski should recognise that part of the media pile-on is a direct result of the actions of the Melbourne Storm themselves.