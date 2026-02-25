The NRL has been drawn into the Zac Lomax stoush after Parramatta issued an urgent subpoena seeking documents detailing the league's involvement in the matter.

Parramatta launched legal proceedings to block Lomax from joining the Melbourne Storm, arguing his release from a four-year contract was contingent on the Eels providing written consent.

The Blues winger had been granted a release to join rebel rugby competition R360, but he has been left in limbo after the competition's inaugural season was postponed until 2028.

It has been confirmed ahead of next week's hearing that Melbourne chairman Matt Tripp must testify in person rather than via video link.

Lawyers representing Parramatta have requested the NRL hand over all documentation and information related to its involvement in the Lomax situation.

Traditionally, it is required that two weeks are given to comply with subpoena requests.

However, the NRL has been given until February 27 to provide the materials.

In records submitted to the court, it was shared that Storm chief executive Justin Rodski allegedly sent a text message to the NRL CEO Andrew Abdo.

The messages allegedly said:

"Hi Andrew, not getting anywhere at this point, can you apply the blow torch on parramatta [sic] to get this done.”

Rodski then added, “Lomax staying in the NRL is obviously a win for the game.”

According to a document that was given to the court by the Eels:

“This message was an attempt to use the NRL to place pressure on the Parramatta Eels to resolve the matter on terms acceptable to the Melbourne Storm.

“During negotiations, this communication was not disclosed by the Melbourne Storm to the Parramatta Eels. It is not known whether any other communications have occurred between the NRL and the Melbourne Storm concerning the placing of pressure or otherwise on the Parramatta Eels to accept offers made by the Melbourne Storm.”

The Supreme Court hearing is on March 2.