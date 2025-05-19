Both Laurie Daley and Billy Slater have locked in their teams for the 2025 State of Origin series opener to be played in Brisbane on May 28, with surprises, injuries and debutants key themes across the two states.

Both states had their sides rocked this weekend, and could yet require further changes with numerous players still needing scans and clearances to play.

Here are all the big talking points from the Game 1 teams.

ADVERTISEMENT

NSW Blues Game 1 team

QLD Maroons Game 1 team

Daley snubs May, backs Leniu and debuts King

Laurie Daley's biggest move is the snub of Terrell May.

Missing Game 1 would appear an enormous surprise for the Tigers star, who has been one of the competition's form players over the opening 11 rounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leading the forwards in most key statistics, it has been reported decence and his 'eccentric character' were behind his miss from the team.

Instead, Mitchell Barnett joins Payne Haas in the starting side, with Max King and Spencer Leniu on the bench, and Stefano Utoikamanu on standby.

There can be little doubt King has earnt his debut after a tremendous start to the year with the Bulldogs, but Leniu's selection will raise eyebrows given his form in a struggling Roosters outfit.

Su'A and Horsburgh miss out for Slater's Maroons

Like Daley, Billy Slater has made some big calls at the selection table, deciding to leave both second-rower Jaydn Su'A and middle third forward Corey Horsburgh on the outside looking in.

Su'A is potentially understandable.

Despite being in strong form for the Dragons, he was dropped for Game 3 last year, although the injury over the weekend to Tom Gilbert seemingly had him a lock to return. Instead, Beau Fermor plays from the bench, and Reuben Cotter shuffles out to the edge, with Moeaki Fotuaika to start at prop.

Horsburgh's absence is far more baffling given his metres and aggression, but Billy Slater confirmed after naming the squad on Monday morning that he was close.

Instead, Trent Loiero debuts from the interchange.

No room for Olakau'atu or Koloamatangi

Haumole Olakau'atu has made the Blues squad in the number 20 jersey, but there will be plenty asking how he isn't starting in the second-row.

Like plenty who missed out, Laurie Daley confirmed he was close to the side, but his numbers outweigh those of both Liam Martin and Angus Crichton over the opening 11 rounds, so it will come as a surprise to see him not in the side.

Keaon Koloamatangi is maybe the other big surprise for New South Wales.

He would have done his chances the world of good with Sunday night's spellbinding performance against the Wests Tigers, while his ability to play in the middle and on the edge would have worked to his advantage as well, but he has been left out with Leniu, King and Hudson Young - who was also unlucky not to start - to run from the bench.

Cotter and Nanai to start on the edge

We touched on it above, but Reuben Cotter has been shuffled to the second-row with Jaydn Su'A confirmed to miss out on Game 1, and the injury to Tom Gilbert.

It's two-fold, this.

Cotter's ability through the middle, and his work rate, brings so much to the Maroons outfit, that you have to wonder if it will be diminished on the edge.

He has done a superb job out there previously, but whether this is really the best 17 for Queensland given the form of Su'A remains to be seen.

The other part of this is Jeremiah Nanai starting. He is, you would have thought, best served off the bench given his impact, but will now be required to do the tough yards early. Nanai's defence is a question mark, and you could yet see a late change here.

Injury concerns for Crichton, Haas and Carrigan

There are still plenty of injury concerns across the two states, with Stephen Crichton, Payne Haas and Patrick Carrigan all still needing to be cleared.

Billy Slater said on Monday morning that he was confident Carrigan would play after having plastic surgery on Sunday evening to repair a split lip laceration, but he will still need to be cleared.

If he is ruled out, it could yet see a reshuffle with Reuben Cotter shifting to lock, Beau Fermor starting, and Kurt Mann or Kulikefu Finefeuiaki coming into the side.

For the Blues, Payne Haas is the key concern after suffering an injury on Sunday that Daley revealed he had been playing through for a week or two.

Scans will confirm whether he is a starter for the Blues or not, with Stefano Utoikamanu on standby. Campbell Graham is also a chance to play with Stephen Crichton needing to work through a groin complaint after taking his rightful place in the centres for New South Wales ahead of the likes of Tom Trbojevic and Bradman Best, who was unavailable through injury.

Ponga at the back as Cherry-Evans and Munster line up in halves

In the end, the selection of Ponga in the number one jersey wasn't really up for dispute. The Maroons simply had too many backline issues to worry about whether Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow could play fullback or not.

It means Ponga, who had a shocker off the bench in Game 3 last year, will return to the number one.

Billy Slater admitted it was a challenge he was looking forward to - that is, getting Ponga back to his best in time for Game 1 - after a poor start to the year for a Newcastle team who have the competition's worst attack.

Cameron Munster also returns to the side in a move that was never really under any doubt, while Daly Cherry-Evans retains the number seven jumper.

His club form has been poor in recent weeks, but the Queensland captain was never in danger for his spot despite the form of Jamal Fogarty in Canberra.

Edwards, Moses and Cleary backed in for spine

Dylan Edwards, Mitchell Moses and Nathan Cleary have been picked as the one, six and seven for the Blues in a move that's hardly a surprise, but a move that could easily have fallen a different way.

Dylan Edwards has done nothing to lose his jersey - that was the general consensus coming into selection, and a point reiterated by Daley on Monday morning.

But there is also a school of thought that suggests he hasn't really done anything to keep it since the Blues shock win in the decider at Suncorp Stadium last year either.

Moses, meanwhile, shuffles to five-eighth with the return of Cleary, while Jarome Luai, described as unlucky, has been dropped.

Moses and Cleary both predominantly play on the same side of the field, but Daley said he was confident in his presser that both can play either side where required, and things will work out just fine with an extra kicker in the side.

Robert Toia to shine on debut?

A gutsy selection by Billy Slater is that of young centre Robert Toia.

In truth, he was running out of options with a number of injuries, including those to Murray Taulagi and Selwyn Cobbo over the course of Round 11.

But Toia could set himself up for a long, long Origin career with a big performance here, and he has certainly been backed in ahead of Jesse Arthars, to the point Valentine Holmes has been moved to the wing.

That in itself is maybe not the worst call given Holmes is still at times struggling in defence at centre, but Toia will go up against Latrell Mitchell in the Origin arena just ten games into his career.

It's a massive call from Slater, and one that could well shape the course of the series.

Instant returns for Lomax, Collins

One NRL game is more than enough according to both State of Origin coaches in the case of Zac Lomax and Lindsay Collins.

Both have missed a number of weeks with injuries, but returned over the weekend with excellent performances for the Parramatta Eels and Sydney Roosters respectively.

Lomax in particular was at his best for the Eels, while Collins certainly proved his fitness.

There will be watches on both players in the lead up to, and indeed during, Game 1 though.

Dearden becomes Queensland's new super sub

There was really no doubt that Tom Dearden was going to become Queensland's new super sub with the return of Cameron Munster and injury to Ben Hunt, but it's now up to Slater to get his use right during the series opener.

Queensland have used utilities effectively over the years. Cooper Cronk and Kalyn Ponga are two players who have had excellent games, while Ben Hunt has added plenty with his dummy half work more consistently.

Ponga though, who played from the bench Game 3 last year, had real trouble interjecting himself into the game efficiently during that contest.

Dearden has the ability and size to play multiple positions, but there is plenty of water to pass under the bridge before determining whether this move will be a success or not.