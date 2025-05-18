Queensland Maroons head coach Billy Slater has confirmed his team for the opening game of the 2025 State of Origin series, with a number of surprises throughout the side.

With injuries playing havoc, the Maroons will be without Tom Gilbert and Murray Taulagi for the series opener, while likely backline replacement Selwyn Cobbo is also out of action.

That has paved the way for young gun Roosters' centre Robert Toia to make his debut, with Valentine Holmes shuffling out to the wing as he retains a place in the team.

Gilbert, who would have been a walk up starter in the second-row, is out alongside expected partner Jaydn Su'A who has missed selection, with Reuben Cotter and Jeremiah Nanai to start on the edge, while Beau Fermor debuts from the bench.

The other Queensland debutant is Trent Loiero, who will play from the bench, while Kurt Mann is also a chance at debuting after being included as the 18th man.

Elsewhere, Kalyn Ponga will start at fullback, winning the race to replace the injured Reece Walsh, with Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow remaining at centre, and Cameron Munster at five-eighth.

Xavier Coates retains his wing spot, and Daly Cherry-Evans remains the captain at halfback.

Moeaki Fotuaika will join Tino Fa'asuamaleaui in the front row, while Patrick Carrigan remains at lock despite suffering a badly split lip during Sunday afternoon's loss to the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Harry Grant is the dummy half despite only returning from injury over the weekend, while Lindsay Collins, who also only returned on the weekend for the Roosters, has been named on the bench.

Collins is joined by new utility Tom Dearden, who takes Ben Hunt's spot, while Fermor and Loiero round out the interchange.

Mann is joined in the reserves list by Broncos back Jesse Arthars and Cowboys second-rower Kulikefu Finefeuiaki.

The series opener will be played at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday, May 28.

Queensland Maroons team for State of Origin Game 1

1. Kalyn Ponga (Newcastle Knights)

2. Xavier Coates (Melbourne Storm)

3. Robert Toia (Sydney Roosters)

4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (The Dolphins)

5. Valentine Holmes (St George Illawarra Dragons)

6. Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm)

7. Daly Cherry-Evans (Manly Sea Eagles)

8. Moeaki Fotuaika (Gold Coast Titans)

9. Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm)

10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans)

11. Reuben Cotter (North Queensland Cowboys)

12. Jeremiah Nanai (North Queensland Cowboys)

13. Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos)

Interchange

14. Tom Dearden (North Queensland Cowboys)

15. Lindsay Collins (Sydney Roosters)

16. Beau Fermor (Gold Coast Titans)

17. Trent Loiero (Melbourne Storm)

Reserves

18. Kurt Mann (Canterbury Bulldogs)

19. Jesse Arthars (Brisbane Broncos)

20. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki (The Dolphins)