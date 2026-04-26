The St George Illawarra Dragons have secured Phillip Sami on a deal which will see him make the move to Wollongong until the end of 2029.\n\nSami will move from the Gold Coast to the Red V in 2027 to add attacking spark and elite finishing to their outfit.\n\nFresh off the announcement of Scott Drinkwater's signature on Saturday, the club is moving in a positive direction in the post-Shane Flanagan era. \n\nAlso throwing in the signing of Keaon Koloamatangi in the preseason, the club is shaping up to be an attacking threat next year. \n\nSami has made 149 NRL appearances for the Gold Coast Titans since his debut in 2017, recording an impressive strike rate with 74 tries. \n\nMost notably, Sami made his State of Origin debut in 2020 for the Maroons, where they reclaimed the shield after back-to-back series wins by NSW.\n\nDragons CEO Tim Watsford was pleased Sami agreed to terms and commended his attacking abilities.\n\n“Phil has been a really quality player in the NRL for a number of years now,” Dragons CEO Tim Watsford said.\n\n“He's fast, strong, athletic and a real handful for opposition teams out of yardage. We've identified him as a player who can add something to our backline, and we're excited to welcome him to the club in 2027.”