North Queensland Cowboys and QLD Maroons representative Murray Taulagi is set for an extended stint on the sidelines after a nasty head knock against the Cronulla Sharks.\n\nIt is his second in three weeks, with Cowboys coach Todd Payten outlining that despite the HIA's 11-day stand down policy, he will miss further time.\n\n"Yeah, not great," Payten responded when asked in his post-match press conference how Taulagi was doing in the sheds.\n\n"It's his second one in three weeks, so he's going to be out for several weeks.\n\n"I dont know how long exactly, but it's definitely two weeks plus."\n\nThe incident saw Taulagi lower his head to tackle wrecking ball Sharks centre Siosifa Talakai.\n\nHowever, at the last moment of contact, Talakai raised a knee which caught Taulagi dazed as play went on until the end of the set.\n\nHe was escorted off the field for a HIA, with action being taken on Talakai for a raised knee, resulting in him being placed on report. \n\nIt is an enormous loss to lose a player of Taulagi's calibre, however, Payten has already revealed who will fill in for the winger during his absence. \n\nRising outside back Zac Laybutt will be brought into the side to cover Taulagi. \n\n"Zaccy (Laybutt) deserves to be there, the way he performed last week, highly talented kid," Payten said.\n\n"I could tell he was disappointed with not being in the team this week after the way he played last week.\n\n"He's about the team, he gets an opportunity next week."\n\nTaulagi remains off-contract for next year, yet to be re-signed by the Cowboys.\n\nHe was linked to a move to Bondi, with a change of guard in the outside backs including Mark Nawaqanitawase leaving for rugby union and Daniel Tupou edging closer to retirement.\n\nThe Origin representative would be an ideal fit for a lot of sides struggling with outside back depth, boasting speed, skill and has proven to be an elite finisher in the modern game. \n\n