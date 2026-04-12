North Queensland Cowboys winger Murray Taulagi may be on the move, with the club not in a rush to re-sign the former Queensland Maroons representative.

The Samoan winger has been linked to the Sydney Roosters, with the Daily Telegraph reporting he has been offered to the tri colours as they undergo a change in guard to their outside backs.

With Mark Nawaqanitawase moving to rugby union, and Daniel Tupou remaining off-contract and nearing retirement, the Roosters could use Taulagi's services.

It would be an elite pickup from the Roosters, and a like-for-like replacement for Tupou, with Taulagi boasting representative honours and is a proven finisher.

With Tommy Talau and Cody Ramsey floating around the outside back ranks, and Reuben Garrick coming over from the Sea Eagles, the Roosters' back five will look drastically different to what we've seen this year.

Taulagi has started the season in red-hot form, scoring six tries in five games, and despite the rumours of his exit, is performing at an elite level.

He last played State of Origin in 2024, however missed the 2025 series after being ruled out of contention in the first game with a calf injury, then being overlooked for the last two fixtures.

Although the Roosters are yet to make a formal offer, and with the Cowboys reportedly stalling negotiations with the winger until next month, a change is likely for the dual-international.

Taulagi will miss the Cowboys' next match on Thursday against Manly after failing a HIA, which saw him fall into the 11-day stand-down period after a head knock against the Broncos.