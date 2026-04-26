The Melbourne Storm has provided an update on Jahrome Hughes after concerns of an injury during their loss against the South Sydney Rabbitohs on Saturday.

Throughout the match Hughes looked uncomfortable with a wrist issue, and was left wincing in pain on the ground at stages of the match.

The star halfback left the field in the second half with wrist soreness and symptoms of a concussion.

Early assessments from the club show that there is no significant injury to his wrist, and will be further assessed throughout next week.

Hughes failed his HIA on Saturday and will be placed in the mandatory 11-day stand-down period.

It will see the Kiwi international miss their important clash with the Dolphins on Friday in Brisbane.

The Storm has lost six matches in a row, their worst losing streak ever, which has overtaken a record that was set in 2002.

Hughes being sidelined is a massive loss, with gun utility Tyran Wishart expected to take over the role as chief playmaker for the Dolphins clash.

Storm coach Craig Bellamy labelled their performance against the Rabbitohs as "embarrassing" in the post-match press conference.

With the Storm sitting at two wins and six losses, they are scrambling to look for an answer to get their season back on track.