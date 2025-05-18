New South Wales Blues head coach Laurie Daley has confirmed the first squad of his second stint in charge of the state, with plenty of question marks remaining over whether some players will be able to take to the field in Brisbane.

A chaotic final weekend of NRL matches has seen a number of injury concerns across both states, with the Blues needing scans on both prop Payne Haas and centre Stephen Crichton.

The duo have been named in the squad for Game 1 by Daley and his coaching staff, but are no guarantee to take to the field next Wednesday night.

If they miss out, then Campbell Graham (18th man) and Stefano Utoikamanu (19th man) would likely come into the side.

Maybe the biggest surprise is star Manly Sea Eagles second-rower Haumole Olakau'atu missing out, being included at 20th man. It means Liam Martin and Angus Crichton retain their spots in the second-row, while gun Canberra edge forward Hudson Young has been included on the bench.

The back seven is more or less as expected, with Mitchell Moses to partner Nathan Cleary in the halves, and Zac Lomax finding his way back into the side after an excellent return from injury for the Parramatta Eels on Friday evening in Newcastle.

Brian To'o and Latrell Mitchell have also been selected.

Mitchell Barnett starts at prop, with confirmation Terrell May has been overlooked, while Spencer Leniu clings onto a bench spot and Canterbury Bulldogs forward Max King has also been included on the pine.

Isaah Yeo has been confirmed as the state's new captain and will start at lock, with Connor Watson to come from the bench.

Origin 1 is set to be played on Wednesday, May 28 in Brisbane.

Blues team for State of Origin, Game 1

1. Dylan Edwards (Penrith Panthers)

2. Brian To'o (Penrith Panthers)

3. Stephen Crichton (Canterbury Bulldogs)

4. Latrell Mitchell (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

5. Zac Lomax (Parramatta Eels)

6. Mitchell Moses (Parramatta Eels)

7. Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers)

8. Mitchell Barnett (New Zealand Warriors)

9. Reece Robson (North Queensland Cowboys)

10. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)

11. Liam Martin (Penrith Panthers)

12. Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters)

13. Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers)

Interchange

14. Connor Watson (Sydney Roosters)

15. Spencer Leniu (Sydney Roosters)

16. Hudson Young (Canberra Raiders)

17. Max King (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Reserves

18. Campbell Graham (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

19. Stefano Utoikamanu (Melbourne Storm)

20. Haumole Olakau'atu (Manly Sea Eagles)