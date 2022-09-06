All of the Penrith Panthers, Canberra Raiders and South Sydney Rabbitohs will welcome stars back this week, but it's mixed news at other clubs.

The Roosters have players back, but players out as well, while two Melbourne Storm stars are up against the clock to play on Saturday against the Raiders.

Here is all the latest in team news and rumours ahead of teams dropping at 4pm (AEST) on Tuesday.

Penrith Panthers vs Parramatta Eels

Penrith Panthers

The Panthers will return to full strength for this week's game, with 13 players rested last week to be back in the side. That is, all of Dylan Edwards, Brian To’o, Stephen Crichton, Izack Tago, Taylan May, Jarome Luai, Moses Leota, James Fisher-Harris, Viliame Kikau, Isaah Yeo, Apisai Koroisau, Liam Martin and Spencer Leniu.

All of those players, bar Leniu will slot into the starting team. Nathan Cleary is also back to take the number seven jumper after his suspension. That leaves three spots on the bench, with Scott Sorensen, Matt Kenny and either Matt Eisenhuth or Jaeman Salmon to join Leniu as the four in the rotation.

Parramatta Eels

The Eels are unlikely to make any changes to their side from last week's win over the Melbourne Storm, although Bryce Cartwright continues to be an option off the bench for Jakob Arthur, pending Brad Arthur's final selection.

Melbourne Storm vs Canberra Raiders

Melbourne Storm

There is a question mark over Kenneath Bromwich who needs to pass concussion protocols, but he should be cleared to play. Jahrome Hughes is also no certainty to play, but will be named to take his place in the side with Cooper Johns amongst the reserves and on standby after playing last week against Parramatta.

Canberra Raiders

Elliott Whitehead and Jack Wighton were late outs against the Wests Tigers for a rest ahead of the finals. They will come straight back into the side, with Matt Frawley and Albert Hopoate dropping out, while Corey Harawira-Naera will likely retain his place as the final member of the interchange bench.

Cronulla Sharks vs North Queensland Cowboys

Cronulla Sharks

Siosifa Talakai has injured his ankle and the Sharks will sweat on his fitness. That loss is offset by the return of William Kennedy though, who should play at fullback, with Lachlan Miller moving to the wing and Matt Ikuvalu moving into the centres. Should Talakai play, then it's like either Miller or Ikuvalu will make way, with the remaining player lining up on the wing.

North Queensland Cowboys

No changes are expected for the Cowboys as they roll into the finals. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow came off the bench last week after Tom Dearden passed fitness, and is expected to stay there for the trip to the Shire.

Sydney Roosters vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Sydney Roosters

Joseph Manu is out for the Roosters after suffering an ankle injury. Daniel Tupou and Joseph Suaalii are both likely to be back though, meaning Kevin Naiqama will join Manu in dropping out of the side, while Paul Momirovski moves into the centres. Victor Radley is also due back from concussion protocols, meaning Siosiua Taukeiaho drops back to the bench in a huge boost to the forward depth, while Oliver Gildart bumps out of the side.

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Cameron Murray has reportedly been cleared to play despite suffering a concussion last week. He is due to return to light training on Tuesday and told the media yesterday that he was aiming to play. Campbell Graham and Damien Cook should also be back, seeing Jaxson Paulo or Taane Milne drop out of the side in the backs, and Peter Mamouzelos the man to make way for Cook, with Siliva Havili dropping back to the bench. Havili is racing the clock from his own concussion though, meaning Mamouzelos could keep his spot.