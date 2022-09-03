Melbourne Storm star halfback Jahrome Hughes is in doubt for the opening week of the finals after suffering a calf injury.

Hughes added to Melbourne's long list of injury issues this week when he was a late withdrawal from Thursday night's game with the Parramatta Eels.

Cooper Johns took his spot in the side, with the Storm ultimately falling to the Eels and ensuring they would play a knockout elimination final next week, rather than the qualifying variant with a guaranteed second chance in the month of September.

It means the Storm will likely face a Saturday night elimination final against either the Canberra Raiders or Brisbane Broncos, pending on other results in Round 25.

NRL Physio reports that the Storm originally believed the injury to Hughes was a cramp, however, it has now been revealed that he has suffered a minor strain.

The return timeline for such an injury is between one and three weeks, pending on recovery speed. Given he was a late withdrawal for last week, he would need to return within just over one week to take his place in the lineup for the opening finals game, to be played at home in the Victorian capital with Melbourne finishing fifth.

The Storm have struggled enormously through injuries this year, particularly in their backline, with all of Ryan Papenhuyzen, Reimis Smith and George Jennings out for the remainder of the season.

Should the Storm fail to have Hughes fit for the final, Johns would likely retain his place in the number seven jersey, with Cameron Munster once again rotating between fullback and five-eighth, as he has done alongside Nick Meaney over the last month.