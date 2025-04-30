A staggering 20 charges were dished out during a controversial Round 8, with players facing a combined 16 weeks worth of suspensions, and $14,350 in fines.

With Scott Sorensen of the Penrith Panthers being found guilty at the judiciary panel on Tuesday evening, it confirms seven separate players face suspensions of between one and seven weeks, while the fine number would have been harder if it weren't for so many players on a first or second offence.

None of the fines are worth $3000.

Sitili Tupouniua is the most impacted player, with a three-match and two-match ban to serve for two separate offences.

Here are all the charges from Round 8.

Brisbane Broncos

No charges.

Canterbury Bulldogs

Joshua Curran, Grade 2 shoulder charge, 2nd offence, 3-match suspension

Sitili Tupouniua, Grade 2 shoulder charge, 2nd offence, 3-match suspension

Sitili Tupouniua, Grade 2 dangerous contact, 2nd offence, 2-match suspension

Matt Burton, Grade 2 careless high tackle, 1st offence, 1-match suspension

Sydney Roosters

Sandon Smith, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 1st offence, $1000 fine

St George Illawarra Dragons

No charges.

New Zealand Warriors

Marata Niukore, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 1st offence, $1000 fine

Newcastle Knights

Leo Thompson, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 2nd offence, $1800 fine

Melbourne Storm

No charges.

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Latrell Mitchell, Grade 2 dangerous contact, 1st offence, 1-match suspension

North Queensland Cowboys

Griffin Neame, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 1st offence, $1000 fine

Gold Coast Titans

Jaimin Jolliffe, Grade 2 careless high tackle, 2-match suspension

Brock Gray, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 3rd offence, 1-match suspension



Penrith Panthers

Casey McLean, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 1st offence, $1000 fine

Dylan Edwards, Grade 1 dangerous contact (tripping), 1st offence, $750 fine

Scott Sorensen, Grade 2 shoulder charge, 1st offence, guilty at panel, 3-match suspension

Manly Sea Eagles

Siosiua Taukeiaho, Grade 1 careless high tackle, $1000 fine

Canberra Raiders

Ethan Strange, Grade 1 crusher tackle, 1st offence, $1500 fine

Matthew Nicholson, Grade 1 crusher tackle, 1st offence, $1500 fine

The Dolphins

Kodi Nikorima, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 1st offence, $1000 fine

Wests Tigers

Fonua Pole, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 1st offence, $1000 fine

Cronulla Sharks

Briton Nikora

, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 2nd offence, $1800 fine