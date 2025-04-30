A staggering 20 charges were dished out during a controversial Round 8, with players facing a combined 16 weeks worth of suspensions, and $14,350 in fines.
With Scott Sorensen of the Penrith Panthers being found guilty at the judiciary panel on Tuesday evening, it confirms seven separate players face suspensions of between one and seven weeks, while the fine number would have been harder if it weren't for so many players on a first or second offence.
None of the fines are worth $3000.
Sitili Tupouniua is the most impacted player, with a three-match and two-match ban to serve for two separate offences.
Here are all the charges from Round 8.
2025-04-24T09:50:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
BRI
42
FT
18
CAN
Crowd: 40,233
Brisbane Broncos
No charges.
Canterbury Bulldogs
- Joshua Curran, Grade 2 shoulder charge, 2nd offence, 3-match suspension
- Sitili Tupouniua, Grade 2 shoulder charge, 2nd offence, 3-match suspension
- Sitili Tupouniua, Grade 2 dangerous contact, 2nd offence, 2-match suspension
- Matt Burton, Grade 2 careless high tackle, 1st offence, 1-match suspension
2025-04-25T06:00:00Z
Allianz Stadium
SYD
46
FT
18
STI
Crowd: 41,021
Sydney Roosters
- Sandon Smith, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 1st offence, $1000 fine
St George Illawarra Dragons
No charges.
2025-04-25T08:00:00Z
Apollo Projects Stadium
NZW
26
FT
12
NEW
Crowd: 17,095
New Zealand Warriors
- Marata Niukore, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 1st offence, $1000 fine
Newcastle Knights
- Leo Thompson, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 2nd offence, $1800 fine
2025-04-25T10:00:00Z
AAMI Park
MEL
24
FT
16
SOU
Crowd: 26,010
Melbourne Storm
No charges.
South Sydney Rabbitohs
- Latrell Mitchell, Grade 2 dangerous contact, 1st offence, 1-match suspension
2025-04-26T07:30:00Z
QLD Country Bank
NQL
50
FT
18
GLD
Crowd: 20,489
North Queensland Cowboys
- Griffin Neame, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 1st offence, $1000 fine
Gold Coast Titans
- Jaimin Jolliffe, Grade 2 careless high tackle, 2-match suspension
- Brock Gray, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 3rd offence, 1-match suspension
2025-04-26T09:35:00Z
CommBank Stadium
PEN
10
FT
26
MAN
Crowd: 14,534
Penrith Panthers
- Casey McLean, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 1st offence, $1000 fine
- Dylan Edwards, Grade 1 dangerous contact (tripping), 1st offence, $750 fine
- Scott Sorensen, Grade 2 shoulder charge, 1st offence, guilty at panel, 3-match suspension
Manly Sea Eagles
- Siosiua Taukeiaho, Grade 1 careless high tackle, $1000 fine
2025-04-27T04:00:00Z
GIO Stadium
CBR
40
FT
28
DOL
Crowd: 15,686
Canberra Raiders
- Ethan Strange, Grade 1 crusher tackle, 1st offence, $1500 fine
- Matthew Nicholson, Grade 1 crusher tackle, 1st offence, $1500 fine
The Dolphins
- Kodi Nikorima, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 1st offence, $1000 fine
2025-04-27T06:05:00Z
Leichhardt Oval
WST
20
FT
18
CRO
Crowd: 14,812
Wests Tigers
- Fonua Pole, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 1st offence, $1000 fine
Cronulla Sharks
- , Grade 1 careless high tackle, 2nd offence, $1800 fine