A staggering 20 charges were dished out during a controversial Round 8, with players facing a combined 16 weeks worth of suspensions, and $14,350 in fines.

With Scott Sorensen of the Penrith Panthers being found guilty at the judiciary panel on Tuesday evening, it confirms seven separate players face suspensions of between one and seven weeks, while the fine number would have been harder if it weren't for so many players on a first or second offence.

None of the fines are worth $3000.

Sitili Tupouniua is the most impacted player, with a three-match and two-match ban to serve for two separate offences.

Here are all the charges from Round 8.

 2025-04-24T09:50:00Z 
 
 
 
Suncorp Stadium
BRI   
42
FT
18
   CAN
   Crowd: 40,233
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Brisbane Broncos

No charges.

Canterbury Bulldogs

  • Joshua Curran, Grade 2 shoulder charge, 2nd offence, 3-match suspension
  • Sitili Tupouniua, Grade 2 shoulder charge, 2nd offence, 3-match suspension
  • Sitili Tupouniua, Grade 2 dangerous contact, 2nd offence, 2-match suspension
  • Matt Burton, Grade 2 careless high tackle, 1st offence, 1-match suspension
 2025-04-25T06:00:00Z 
 
 
 
Allianz Stadium
SYD   
46
FT
18
   STI
   Crowd: 41,021
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Sydney Roosters

  • Sandon Smith, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 1st offence, $1000 fine

St George Illawarra Dragons

No charges.

 2025-04-25T08:00:00Z 
 
 
 
Apollo Projects Stadium
NZW   
26
FT
12
   NEW
   Crowd: 17,095
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

New Zealand Warriors

  • Marata Niukore, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 1st offence, $1000 fine

Newcastle Knights

  • Leo Thompson, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 2nd offence, $1800 fine
 2025-04-25T10:00:00Z 
 
 
 
AAMI Park
MEL   
24
FT
16
   SOU
   Crowd: 26,010
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Melbourne Storm

No charges.

South Sydney Rabbitohs

 2025-04-26T07:30:00Z 
 
 
 
QLD Country Bank
NQL   
50
FT
18
   GLD
   Crowd: 20,489
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

North Queensland Cowboys

  • Griffin Neame, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 1st offence, $1000 fine

Gold Coast Titans

  • Jaimin Jolliffe, Grade 2 careless high tackle, 2-match suspension
  • Brock Gray, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 3rd offence, 1-match suspension
 2025-04-26T09:35:00Z 
 
 
 
CommBank Stadium
PEN   
10
FT
26
   MAN
   Crowd: 14,534
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Penrith Panthers

  • Casey McLean, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 1st offence, $1000 fine
  • Dylan Edwards, Grade 1 dangerous contact (tripping), 1st offence, $750 fine
  • Scott Sorensen, Grade 2 shoulder charge, 1st offence, guilty at panel, 3-match suspension

Manly Sea Eagles

 2025-04-27T04:00:00Z 
 
 
 
GIO Stadium
CBR   
40
FT
28
   DOL
   Crowd: 15,686
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Canberra Raiders

  • Ethan Strange, Grade 1 crusher tackle, 1st offence, $1500 fine
  • Matthew Nicholson, Grade 1 crusher tackle, 1st offence, $1500 fine

The Dolphins

  • Kodi Nikorima, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 1st offence, $1000 fine
 2025-04-27T06:05:00Z 
 
 
 
Leichhardt Oval
WST   
20
FT
18
   CRO
   Crowd: 14,812
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Wests Tigers

  • Fonua Pole, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 1st offence, $1000 fine

Cronulla Sharks

Briton Nikora

    , Grade 1 careless high tackle, 2nd offence, $1800 fine