Rabbitohs halfback Adam Reynolds says the Broncos are an appealing club amid being at loggerheads with South Sydney over contract negotiations.

The Broncos and Cowboys have both shown interest in the off-contract playmaker, who has stated his desires to sign a multi-year deal to secure his position in the NRL for years to come.

With plenty of fight left in him – made evident in Thursday’s win over the Broncos – Reynolds looks likely to depart Redfern should the Bunnies remain persistent in offering no guarantees past the 2022 season.

ADAM REYNOLDS

Halfback Rabbitohs ROUND 5 STATS 1

Try Assists 1

Tries 378

Kick Metres

The Rabbitohs reportedly tabled a multi-year deal to their captain in the past week which included a one-year guarantee with the second year in the option of the club.

Reynolds is understood to have turned down the offer and looks more likely than not to leave the cardinal and myrtle for a rival NRL club.

WATCH: Rabbitohs debutant already an off-field star

The Broncos remain in contention to lure the 30-year-old north, with Brisbane coach Kevin Walters keen to add to his halves stocks due to the underperforming depths he currently possesses at Red Hill.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, Reynolds labeled the Broncos as a “powerhouse” club that has plenty of appeal for the future.

“They are pretty similar to Souths, they have a passionate supporter base, they’re obviously a big club and been a powerhouse for a number of years,” Reynolds said.

“Obviously they’re not travelling too well at the moment but they’ve got a lot of future stars in that side.

“They have one of the best packs in the game. I think they are a great club.

“It’s obviously appealing, but it’s like most sides at the moment – obviously they’ve got a few stars, the system can change a little bit.

“I definitely want to go to a club where I win. But I can’t see why every club can’t win.

“If I am going somewhere, I’m trying to make that club better, I’m trying to improve everything they do.

“Obviously we’ve had some success here at Souths and I know what works well and what doesn’t work well. If I do move on, I’ll try to have an input into that.”

Along with the two Queensland clubs, expansion hopefuls the Brisbane Jets are also keeping a close eye on Reynolds’ plans for the future.

Should the Jets gain the league’s 17th license, both Reynolds and Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett could be formidable options to kick-start their NRL berth.