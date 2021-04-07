South Sydney captain Adam Reynolds has reportedly knocked back a multi-year deal to remain with the Rabbitohs past 2021.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the Rabbitohs tabled a two-year deal to their disgruntled leader – who has flagged his desires of landing a three-year extension to secure his tenure in the NRL.

The contract put forward by the Rabbitohs secured the 30-year-old’s stay at Redfern for a further 12 months, with the option for the 2023 season in the club’s favour.

The $1.4 million deal failed to impress Reynolds’ manager Steve Gillis on Wednesday, with the veteran halfback now tipped to leave the cardinal and myrtle at season’s end.

“We’ll now engage with interested parties and explore the market and see where that takes us,” Gillis told NRL.com.

“I anticipate there will be plenty of interest in him. We’ll just work through that and see how we go.”

North Queensland front as the leading suitor for Reynolds, as the Cowboys prepare to take a hit to their playmaking stocks with Jake Clifford departing at the end of 2021, while Michael Morgan weighs up an early retirement call due to ongoing shoulder issues.

The Cowboys have also looked to lure Broncos fullback Tom Dearden should they require reinforcements in their halves.

Brisbane are currently facing a selection conundrum in who to pair with five-eighth Anthony Milford, and have been linked to Reynolds in the past month.