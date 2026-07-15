Wakefield Trinity are set to bolster their forward stock with another NRL recruit, with Mason Teague expected to join the Super League club following the confirmed departure of Tyson Smoothy.

The versatile forward is currently plying his trade with the Burleigh Bears in the Queensland Cup, where his ability to play both hooker and lock has continued to attract interest.

Love Rugby League revealed on Wednesday Teague is poised to sign with Wakefield, with the move coming just hours after coach Daryl Powell confirmed Smoothy would return to Australia at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old Teague has taken a winding path through the NRL system. He made his first-grade debut for the Dolphins in 2024, featuring in eight matches during his rookie campaign before falling out of the club's top-grade plans.

After joining the Newcastle Knights in 2025, Teague failed to add to his NRL tally before signing a train-and-trial contract with the Brisbane Broncos earlier this year.

His skill set is expected to make him a natural replacement for Smoothy, with both players regarded as mobile, ball-playing forwards capable of filling multiple roles through the middle of the field.

Teague's move to England would also come just months before he is expected to represent the Cook Islands at this year's Rugby League World Cup.

Wakefield's pursuit of Teague follows confirmation Smoothy's stint in Super League will last just one season despite arriving on a three-year contract.

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The former Brisbane Broncos hooker joined Trinity after being part of Brisbane's 2024 premiership-winning squad, but has been widely linked with a return to the NRL, where he is tipped to join the incoming Perth Bears for the 2027 season.

Speaking on Wednesday, Powell confirmed Smoothy's departure.

“I think he goes home,” Powell said when asked about whether a decision had been reached.

“It's cut and dried, and it's been done for a few weeks – it's important he knows what's happening and we know what's happening and he can get on with his rugby.

“There's no point chasing it or hiding it; it's family related. He's enjoying his time here, but sometimes there's bigger things at play than rugby.”

Despite Smoothy's impending exit, Powell had nothing but praise for the 25-year-old's development throughout the season.

“He's really grown,” Powell said.

“He's pretty quiet, Tyson- quiet and unassuming but super skilful with the ball. I don't know he could kick off until a third of the way through the year and now he's putting it within a couple of feet of the dead-ball line! I told him, why didn't he tell me he could do that!”

If Teague's signing is finalised, Wakefield will secure a like-for-like replacement with NRL experience and plenty of upside. At the same time, the Queenslander earns a fresh opportunity to reignite his career on the Super League stage.