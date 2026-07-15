It was a drama-charged week in the QLD Cup and NSW Cup.

There were plenty of eye-catching moments, such as a thrilling contest between Canterbury and Canberra. In addition, we saw the first two-point field goal in QLD Cup history as Norths beat a much-improved PNG Hunters.

For this week, you'll see a change from the usual format, with a deep dive on the future halves prospects on the Wests Tigers taking precedence following the bombshell news of Jarome Luai's departure from the club.

Latu or Javon? Is the Luai replacement already at the Tigers?

In the immediate aftermath of the news of Luai's impending departure at season's end. There has been lots of speculation about what the Tigers do in the halves for 2027 and beyond, even with the signing of Jake Averillo on a lengthy contract for next season.

After initially thinking they had until 2028 to bring through their young core of halves, the club has been forced to advance much further ahead in their schedule to determine what they do with Latu Fainu and Javon Andrews.

Javon Andrews is the young prospect who returned to the Tigers pathway system this season after time on the Gold Coast. But it nearly didn't happen for him after fracturing his C4 and C5 vertebrae in a junior game five years ago. At the time, doctors said he wouldn't play rugby league again but defied expectations to return to the game in 2023.

Last year's U19 Origin Player of the Match has been a strong asset for the Magpies this season. Andrews leads the league in try assists through 19 rounds with 19 (five clear of the next best) as well as 21 linebreak assists (four clear of the next best). He also has such a calm but clever running game, which is his best asset.

On the other hand, Fainu's success as a half has been hard to measure as he has been pigeonholed into unfamiliar positions such as hooker, middle forward and even centre (yes, really) throughout his time as a Tiger.

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Based on that, it's hard to believe that he was one of the most talented junior halves ever seen coming through in the NSWRL junior rep system.

Since arriving at the Tigers in 2024, the 21-year-old has played just 21 games across the NSW Cup or NRL in the halves.

That's in large part due to niggling injuries and the use in first grade as a utility by Benji Marshall over the course of his career. When we have seen him at halfback, again he has shown his class with great organising skills but a smart knack of finding the right play at the right time.

The verdict: If we were to put an assessment on both players, we'd go with Javon Andrews to start alongside Adam Doueihi next season.

He is the closest comparison to what Benji wants from his half, a great manager of games, but also has instinctive flair to come up with a dynamic play in attack. It would also open up the Tigers to play the expansive style of football that made "Benji Ball" part of the rugby league vernacular for the opening two months of the season.

The wildcard in the race to replace Drinkwater!

While most pundits are assuming Jaxon Purdue is odds-on to take Scott Drinkwater's vacant fullback position at the end of the season, there is another name that is quietly putting pressure on. Ethan King, the 24-year-old former Rooster who has blitzed the QLD Cup this season for the Northern Pride.

The young outside back departed the tri-Colours last season for more opportunities with the Cowboys. Whilst NRL game time has been limited this season, he has put himself in the shop window to potentially fill the vacant fullback jersey this season.

King has played nine games for the Pride this season (all at fullback) and has been exceptional for the Cowboys feeder team in his game time.

He has been on a tear in the last month in particular, scoring three tries, including a double in their last start 20-point win over the Clydesdales. The specialist fullback has also had 46 tackle-busts over the last month and has averaged 235 metres in that time span.

Analytically, King does lack the elite ball-playing that has given Scott Drinkwater a timely boost at the club. However, what the fullback does offer is reliability, safe under the high ball, and rarely makes a wrong decision in attack and goes at 100 miles an hour.

The emergence of King in the last month comes at an interesting time for the club. Purdue continues to assert himself in the halves in recent weeks due to the injury to Tom Dearden, whilst Tom Chester seemingly has a mortgage on a centre position due to his strong recent form. The Cowboys have a solid fullback option waiting in the wings if the status quo is maintained going forward.

Other talking points

The Bulldogs and Raiders played out a thrilling 26-all draw at Belmore. All eyes were on young Bulldog Mitch Woods who played his first game since repeat hamstring injuries this pre-season. For 50 minutes, he was exceptional, scoring a try and taking the line on brilliantly, but tragedy struck when his hamstring seemed to go again on a routine run. Fellow pivot Alex Conti and Raider Coby Black shone for their respective sides, dictating their attack in a thrilling game of football.

The Roosters recorded back-to-back victories after trouncing Parramatta by 50-12 at Wentworth Park. After his brief NRL cameo, Rex Bassingthwaighte tore the Eels to shreds, setting up three tries, two linebreaks and a try of his own in the demolition as he combined with young halves Reece Foley and Toby Rodwell. Young gun Brooklyn Heath threatened to steal the show, with the SG Ball graduate scoring three tries and running for over 300 metres in the Roosters' most complete performance of the season.

Meanwhile, a happier note for Lachlan Ilias as he led Ipswich to a 26-10 win over the Central QLD Capras. Ilias had his fingerprints over the game as the Jets dominated the contest, his strong kicking game and defence made it difficult for the Capras to attract open space.

The match was also notable as schoolboy wonder David Bryenton played his first game for the Titans affiliate after walking away from the Bulldogs due to a lack of training opportunities with the NRL squad.

The Norths Devils have continued a strong fightback in the QLD Cup, downing fellow bottom side PNG in a thrilling contest in Port Moresby. The game triggered history, as we saw the first successful two-point field goal in QLD Cup history by Brandon Finnegan whilst Devils fullback Matthew Milson was their best performer.

But, it was Hunters fullback Sanny Wabo who stole the show, running for over 300 metres, setting up two tries, having four line breaks and twelve tackle breaks in a ruthless performance in a losing effort.

NSW Cup Round 19 Results



Warriors 44 def Wests 20

Newcastle 24 def Souths 16

Bulldogs 26 drew Raiders 26

Roosters 50 def Eels 12

Storm 20 def Newtown 18

Norths 32 def Manly 20

QLD Cup Round 17 Results



Townsville 34 def Tweed 22

Burleigh 24 def Mackay 16

Ipswich 28 def Central QLD 10

Pride 32 def Western 12

Brisbane 30 def Souths 16

Norths 30 def PNG 24

For more analysis and takes on the week that was in the NSW Cup and QLD Cup, the League Scene's lower grade wrap drops at 6pm each Wednesday night.