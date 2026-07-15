Jarome Luai's lucrative third-party agreements linked to the PNG Chiefs franchise are understood to have become a significant factor in the Wests Tigers' decision to allow the star playmaker to leave the club before the end of his contract.

After securing an early release, Luai will join the Parramatta Eels for the 2027 season before beginning a three-year stint with the PNG-based Chiefs from 2028.

While Luai's tax-free playing contract with the Chiefs is believed to be worth around $3.6 million, it is the off-field commercial agreements tied to Papua New Guinea that have attracted the most attention for his early exit from Benji Marshall's team.

The Daily Telegraph revealed Luai has secured third-party agreements worth as much as $3 million over four years, with some of those commitments set to begin next season despite the Chiefs not entering the NRL until 2028.

Sources told the same publication that at least one of Luai's third-party deals in PNG could be valued at $1 million next season.

Because the Chiefs are not yet an NRL club, one of Luai's PNG-linked third-party agreements reportedly had to be registered through the Wests Tigers under the NRL's salary cap rules.

That reportedly frustrated club officials, who were also concerned about the practical impact of Luai fulfilling commercial obligations in Papua New Guinea while contracted to another NRL side.

Tigers CEO Mielekamp declined to discuss Luai's third-party situation, saying he wished the playmaker well at the Eels.

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“I don't want to comment on that; that's noise we don't need,” he said.

“Jarome has been absolutely professional.

“He has brought plenty to this club.

“We will be forever grateful, and we have a job to do now to finish this season on a high.

“I'm looking forward to Jarome leading us around for that.”

Another source revealed that these TPA's were what led to Luai's early exit.

“The Tigers are having to deal with third parties Jarome has with PNG because the Chiefs aren't in the comp yet,” the insider said.

“Wests Tigers have been hit with a whole range of third parties for Jarome that they have to lodge, yet the Tigers get no benefit from it.

“More importantly, Jarome Luai has to service them next year while playing for the Wests Tigers, or now the Eels.

“It's a major part of the reason why the Tigers decided to move on.

“They may as well take the money and upgrade and extend young players they've got.”

Samuela Fainu is one of the most exciting prospects out of Concord; the Tigers want to leave sufficient salary cap space to ensure his future at the club.

In terms of how this impacts the Parramatta Eels next season, Luai will be expected to make appearances at Port Moresby for these agreements throughout the season.

This could create a three-day absence from training depending on when these commitments fall, with two travel days and a full day in PNG.