The New Zealand Warriors have announced the re-signing of second-rower Kurt Capewell, keeping him in Auckland for another 12 months.

Capewell has just returned from the Queensland Maroons campaign, playing all three games in the back row for the Sunshine State, and now shifts his focus to getting the Warriors deep into the finals after inking a one-year deal.

The 32-year-old forward has spent time at Cronulla, Penrith and Brisbane before heading across the Tasman to link up with the Warriors.

Capewell boasts plenty of big-game experience, including a premiership with the Panthers in 2021, while also reaching the Grand Final with the Broncos in 2023.

Regularly being able to churn out quality 80-minute performances, Capewell brings plenty of experience and leadership to the developing young Warriors pack.

Warriors head coach Andrew Webster says he is thrilled to have Capewell remain at the club.

“Throughout his career Kurt has proved his value as a player and a person,” said coach Webster in a Warriors statement.

“We love having him here. He's such an important player and we're delighted to have him for at least another season.”

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Currently on 185 appearances in the NRL since his debut in 2016, Capewell has crossed the white line 35 times during his career and is always a reliable option to slot into the centres for injury coverage.

Capewell showcased his incredible versatility when he was selected to play in the centres for the Maroons in the 2020 series in the first two matches.

The Maroons famously won the series despite having the weaker roster on paper, with Capewell showing his skills on the biggest stage.

Since his debut series that year, he has tallied 16 appearances for Queensland and remains a strong contributor every time he dons the maroon.

Warriors general manager recruitment, pathways and development, Andrew McFadden, echoed Webster's sentiments.

“Kurt has been tremendous for our club in every respect over the last three years,” he said.

“He brings so much with his experience, leadership and passion as well as being a terrific mentor for our young forwards coming through the system."

The club sits in second place on the ladder and is having one of its strongest years in recent history, recording 11 wins and five losses so far this year.

Capewell will line up in his 47th appearance for the Warriors when the St George Illawarra Dragons travel to Auckland on Saturday.