The NSW Blues won the State of Origin series last week, and there was a big name in the coaching space that was thrown into the conversation to coach the Blues earlier than anticipated.

Laurie Daley revealed after coaching the Blues to a series victory that he will be stepping away from the head coaching role and won't return to the Origin arena in 2027.

With plenty of names in the conversation, one that has become increasingly louder is Ivan Cleary.

In May this year, Ivan confirmed that he won't coach the Penrith Panthers after the 2027 season, revealing that next season will be his last.

While confirming he wouldn't sign an extension to continue coaching with the Panthers beyond his current deal, he has the opportunity to take on an advisory role at the club.

He also mentioned he has the desire to coach the NSW Blues in a State of Origin series.

Peter Wallace, who is currently an assistant coach under Ivan, signed a three-year deal to become the coach of the Panthers starting from 2028 until the end of the 2030 season.

On Wednesday morning, the current Panthers coach addressed the noise around coaching the NSW Blues in the next Origin series.

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"That's very humbling, but I'm fully focused on the job at hand the rest of this year and next year," Cleary explained to the media.

"I'm going to give Panthers my all, and I'm looking forward to doing that."

His son and NSW Blues halfback, Nathan Cleary, starred in the Blues' 30-12 victory over the Queensland Maroons at Suncorp Stadium last Wednesday night and was named the Player of the Series.

Nathan also levelled the single-game record for most points scored by an individual player, with 18 of the Blues' 30, tying Johnathan Thurston.

Nathan returns to the Panthers' side and will play the Brisbane Broncos on Thursday night.

Ivan enjoyed watching Origin from a different lens, as a father of a four-time premiership-winning halfback and was happy for everyone involved.

"I didn't care as long as they won; it was a bit of a different experience," Cleary said.

"But all in all, I was just happy for you all the boys, like all NSW and from a coaching perspective, super happy for Laurie. I can only imagine the pressure he was under.

"And obviously Nath (son Nathan) carried a lot of the can there, and I'm just super happy for him."

The Panthers have confirmed the extension of dummy-half Mitch Kenny on Wednesday afternoon.

He will stay a one-club player until the end of 2031.

Mitch Kenny was linked to potentially joining the PNG Chiefs, but the Panthers' deal was achieved before he could go to market on November 1.

Ivan is thrilled that the 28-year-old will remain at the club, speaking glowingly of Kenny's growth and also providing an update on the dummy-half's recovery from a syndesmosis and leg injury.

"Mitch is a little way off; it was a big injury, syndesmosis and surgery on a broken leg," Cleary added.

"Mitch is a huge part of our team, not just the way he plays, but he's a great leader, great team man.

"He started in this position under difficult circumstances, taking over from Api (Koroisau), who is still one of the best in the league and who was so important to our early premiership victories.

"He's made that spot his own, and I'm stoked that he's just about ready to stay on here at Penrith."

The Panthers will now focus on keeping their other players off-contract at the end of 2027, which include Isaah Yeo, Nathan Cleary, Blaize Talagi and more.

Moses Leota was permitted to look around for others from rival clubs for two weeks, but whether Penrith will want to match the offers or extend him will be something to keep an eye on.