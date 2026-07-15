Penrith Panthers hooker Mitch Kenny has agreed to terms to remain at the foot of the mountains until 2031, with the club successfully locking down its local junior talent.

Kenny remains an important cog in the Panthers' successful engine, and with a group of talented stars off-contract at the end of 2027, the club needed to hold onto him.

The four-year extension, confirmed by the Panthers on Wednesday, is a positive step in the right direction to keeping the star group of players together in 2028.

Some of those names who are free to negotiate with rivals from November 1, including Nathan Cleary, Isaah Yeo, Brian To'o, Blaize Talagi, Liam Martin, Paul Alamoti and more.

Kiwi forward Moses Leota is permitted to negotiate with rival clubs, but he has yet to strike a deal with either the Panthers or another side.

It is understood that plans are in place to discuss an extension with Yeo, Cleary and Martin in the coming weeks to keep the core group of premiership winners together.

Penrith head of football Shane Elford told NewsCorp that retaining Kenny was a top priority.

“We value him highly at our club,” Elford said to the publication.

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“Everyone sees the players he is, but he is also great for the culture. He is like the third captain.

“He is a one-club player, a local junior, and never wanted to leave. He never thought about it really.”

Kenny has remained sidelined since a nasty tackle in Round 7, which left him with a broken leg and syndesmosis injury.

The 28-year-old was in line for a NSW Blues call-up after his consistent quality form at clubland for the Panthers, but his injury wiped him out for the entire State of Origin series.

Speculation has been mounting that Kenny was in the sights of the PNG Chiefs for its entry into the competition in 2028, but the expansion club has had its first setback by failing to get its target.

Although a bunch of other Panthers stars remain off-contract for their entry year, and will no doubt be looking to make a play for Nathan Cleary if he doesn't re-sign with the club before November.

Given the club's incredible success on the field this decade, the value of the premiership-winning players has grown exponentially, making it increasingly more difficult to fit them all under the salary cap.

Kenny is set to return from injury in Round 21 to support the Panthers in their premiership raid for 2026 after bowing out early last year following four straight premierships.