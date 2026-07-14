The Brisbane Broncos are set to extend their front rower Xavier Willison on a bigger deal than was initially reported.

The Mole had reported before the Origin decider that Willison was offered a three-year deal until the end of 2030, worth 950k per season.

New details have since surfaced, with The Courier Mail reporting that Willison is set to sign a $3 million extension three-year deal, worth more than $900k per season

Brisbane was surprised when they heard Willison might not sign an extension, as speculation grew that he had concerns about the Broncos' vision under coach Michael Maguire.

Willison was set to be available from November 1 for teams to offer him a deal.

Brisbane Broncos CEO Dave Donaghy revealed the club envisions a future with the Kiwi representative.

"We'd love Xavier to stay, and we'll work through that in the background," he said.

"Xavier knows the future we see for him at the Broncos.

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"The great thing about Xavier is that he loves the footy club. He's always wanted to play in the Broncos jersey, and he's living out that dream.

"He's really growing and developing as a footballer and as a leader. I'm really excited about his future and our future with him."

It has not been an easy journey for the 23-year-old to become a mainstay in the NRL side.

With multiple injury-riddled seasons and two knee reconstructions, he managed to play 21 games in 2025 and played a role in his side holding up the premiership trophy last year.

In 2026, Willison has shown his versatility whilst Payne Haas and Patrick Carrigan have sustained injuries this season.

He has played every position in the forward pack except dummy half.

The extension is set to run through to the end of 2030 and would become the second-highest paid player at the club behind fullback Reece Walsh, who is reportedly being paid around $1.25 million per season.

Broncos with the Willison extension become the first player for the club signed into the new decade.

If the Broncos want to play finals, they need to win every game for the rest of the season, starting with the Penrith Panthers on Thursday night.