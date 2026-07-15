Exiled NRL star Zac Lomax is expected to see out his Western Force rugby contract after a fresh offer from the Melbourne Storm has been knocked back by Lomax's camp.

Fresh reports from Sport Confidential reveal the Parramatta Eels permitted Lomax to sign with the Storm for next season.

However, Lomax has denied returning to the NRL as he keeps his eyes firmly set on a Rugby World Cup berth for the Wallabies in 2027.

Lomax's future in the game had to be settled in court in March, with the Storm keen to get Lomax to Melbourne as soon as possible.

The Eels released the winger in October 2025 under the condition that he could not sign with another club.

It was heavily rumoured Lomax had his eyes set on the R360 competition, but it failed to get off the ground in time and was postponed until 2028.

It ended with Lomax being banished from the game until 2028, or if the Eels allow him to negotiate with rival clubs, which they have just done.

The Western Sydney club was open to having Lomax be one part in a trade deal with Melbourne's Jack Howarth, but the deal had fallen through after Lomax opted to remain in the 15-man game.

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At the time of the dispute, the Eels were only keen to release Lomax for Howarth in a swap, but that opportunity was denied.

Ironically enough, it has come full circle.

A deal between the Eels and the Storm to swap the two players surfaced again. It was given the green light until Lomax denied the offer to return.

It leaves Howarth's future at the Storm uncertain, but the club isn't willing to transfer him without a suitable replacement.

The Storm has signed Bulldogs centre Bronson Xerri to replace some of the outside back stocks who are departing at year's end, including Bears-bound Meaney and Will Warbrick heading to the New Zealand Warriors.

They will also recruit point-scoring star Jamayne Isaako from Redcliffe to alleviate some of the pressure from the departing outside backs.

The club is undergoing a minor rebuild to bounce back during a disappointing 2026 season and is looking down the barrel of missing the finals for the first time since 2010.

When they last missed the finals, they were forced to finish last due to punishments for breaching the salary cap.

The Storm sits in 10th position with eight wins and nine losses, and just about has to win all remaining games to place in the Top 8 come September.