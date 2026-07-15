The day after the Parramatta Eels announced their signing of Jarome Luai on a 12-month deal in 2027, the club is set to have an internal investigation.

According to Wide World of Sports, this internal investigation is intended to be the "most comprehensive" in Eels' history.

The Eels sit 15th on the NRL after 19 rounds, and every area of the club, top to bottom, will be evaluated.

It is expected that a committee will address where the club has been unsuccessful.

After many Eels fans expected a run to the finals this season, they will miss a spot in the top eight for the fourth consecutive season.

The premiership drought continues as the Eels set up the roster with the last three years of Mitch Moses' contract.

Who from the club arranged the investigation, who is going to investigate, and whether the club will bring in someone independent outside the club are questions without answers at this moment.

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The Eels have made a series of decisions that led to a switch to a new coach and player movement, leaving rugby league fans pondering questions.

The club will go through a second year with a player in the five-eighth position on a stop-gap basis.

Despite more Eels juniors making their NRL debuts at the club since Ryles' arrival, it is clear they are not as ready as they need to be to return to the finals.

Questions about the people in charge of recruitment have increased, as the club has struggled to land stars and promising talent.

After meetings with Bronson Xerri, Lachlan Galvin, and Keaon Koloamatangi, the three players signed with another club, and there has been a questionable approach in recruitment, as they sometimes fail to target players that fit key aspects of their current rosters.

Mark O'Neill has signed Jack de Belin, Dylan Walker, and Jonah Pezet, thanks to a relationship with Ryles, which is not ideal recruitment, even if the team is rebuilding while Mitch Moses is still at the club.

The performance on the field has been disappointing, as they have lost multiple games by 6 points or fewer this season and conceded 50+ points twice.

The off-season leading into the 2027 campaign is set to be one of the most important periods in the Eels' history.