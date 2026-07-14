The cross-code and Sydney Roosters talent Mark Nawaqanitawase has decided what he wants to do once this NRL season finishes.

It was reported earlier this week that Nawaqanitawase was set to be offered a deal to extend his stay to play in the 2026 Rugby League World Cup for Australia.

His contract with the Roosters and NRL finishes on October 31 before the 2027 cycle kicks in on November 1.

The World Cup runs from mid-October to mid-November, which would eliminate the opportunity to tour with the Wallabies in England.

However, the NSW Blues series-winning winger has decided he will not play for either the Kangaroos or the Wallabies, and instead, head to Japan for the Saitama Wild Knights, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The rugby club he signed a $3 million deal with expects the NRL star to arrive on November 1 as they prepare for trial matches in mid-November.

Despite international rugby union allowing players to play Test Matches via a release window, Nawaqanitawase wants to adjust to Japan and settle at his new club.

Kevin Walters has publicly said he wants the Roosters player to return to the Kangaroos side for the World Cup.

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The former Broncos coach, who became the Kangaroos coach last year, selected Nawaqanitawase in the Ashes series against England, winning all three games.

Nawaqanitawase and his camp do not want to upset the Knights in Japan ahead of pre-season and preparation leading into the League One competition kick-off, which is set for early December.

The demand on Nawaqanitawase in this NRL season, with the injury, State of Origin, and finals in September, is also why he is set on making the move to Japan not long after the Roosters' season ends.

It is expected that the 25-year-old will play for the Wallabies in 2027, as the Rugby Union World Cup takes place from October 1 to November 13 next year.

There is potential for the Kangaroos winger to return to the NRL in the future, as the Roosters are keen on bringing him back.

The tri-colours have tried to bring back Joseph Manu and Joseph Suaalii to the club; however, that is unlikely at the moment.

Nawaqanitawase's formal decision on this matter will be made this week.