It's not often NRL teams get publicly territorial, especially being on a publicised platform as an interviewee.

Terry Reader, the Dolphins CEO, went on Wide World of Sports' QLDER, discussing the process of expansion with the Redcliffe-based side and explained why he dropped the Redcliffe part of the name when joining the NRL.

He revealed he would have to do so either way, as it did not make sense, much like the Broncos not being named Red Hill and suggested dropping the geographical name has led to a stronger base outside Brisbane and was a positive move for the QLD Cup and BRL competitions.

"We're based (in Redcliffe), we're proud of it, it's our spiritual home," Reader said.

"The funny thing is, and Broncos fans won't like hearing this, but we actually represent the BRL. We are Brisbane's team."

Since the Broncos have played the Dolphins in the NRL, the Broncos have won 6 of 7 meetings, with the Dolphins only winning once at the end of the 2024 season.

"I said this to many people when we started, and they asked, 'How am I going to go for Redcliffe? I hate Redcliffe," Reader continued.

"I've grown up hating Redcliffe. 'I'm a Norths fan', or 'I'm a Souths fan'.

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"You've helped us get here. We're the first team to ascend to the national competition out of the BRL or QRL competition – no other team has done that.

"The Broncos were a manufactured expansion side, but we are the first grassroots side to ascend to the NRL, and I think a lot of people, when they hear that, will think ‘actually you're right, that is our team', if they're not already a Broncos fan."

The Broncos were spoken about positively when Reader made a big claim that they have the biggest rivalry in any rugby code, league or union, anywhere in the world.

Despite having offices and full-time staff throughout central Queensland running pathways and grassroots programs, as well as in Rockhampton and Gladstone, Reader said further expansion in the region does not need to expand into these areas, at least not yet.

"We've got the calibre of players (to support another club), but it's getting the depth right at the start," he said.

"You've got to have a balance when you're signing a squad for the first time. You've got to sign guys at the start of their career; they're 18, and you've got veterans, and also the guys in the middle. It's not as simple as people might think."

"We made sure we're getting the best kids in our academy systems … and that gives the depth, and that doesn't happen overnight," Reader continued.

Trai Fuller, Brian Pouniu, and John Fineanganofo are the three juniors from the Dolphins' own pathways to play in the NRL.

Fuller debuted in the NRL in Round 25 of the 2023 season and was elevated into the club's NRL fullback rotation after being contracted to them on a development player deal.

Pouniu and Fineanganofo both made their debuts this season, and the club has plenty more local juniors on the rise.

Zac Garton began playing rugby league in Under 16s at Redcliffe and has shown potential to be part of the club's future.

The Dolphins are coming off their worst loss in club history, losing 66-0 to the Cronulla Sharks.

Currently seventh on the ladder, they remain in position to make their first finals campaign in September.

Heading to Suncorp Stadium, the Dolphins will conclude Round 20 when they play the North Queensland Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.