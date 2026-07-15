Cronulla Sharks forward Toby Rudolf will knock back a lucrative three-year offer from the Catalans Dragons in the Super League to remain in the Shire.

It is understood Rudolf was considering the switch to the Northern Hemisphere, but fresh reports from NewsCorp reveal he will sign a 12-month extension to remain at the Sharks.

Reports on Tuesday indicated that the Dragons tabled an offer to Rudolf.

The Sharks were allowed to present their own contract proposal, and Rudolf has agreed to the terms to continue playing at the Sydney club.

Rudolf has been consistent for the Sharks throughout the year, fighting for an offer despite missing a chunk of the season with injury.

It has been no secret that the Sharks are undergoing a massive change of guard for 2027.

The likes of long-term players Cameron McInnes, Siosifa Talakai, Jesse Ramien and Sione Katoa will depart the club at season's end.

Rudolf's quality work in the forward pack has earned him a new contract with the Sharks and is set to enter his eighth season in the black, white and blue.

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Since his debut in 2020, Rudolf has amassed 132 appearances for the Sharks and is playing solid minutes in the club's front row rotation this year.

Despite sustaining a nasty MCL injury in the middle of June, Rudolf now has his future sorted at the club and can turn his attention to supporting the club for a deep run into the finals series.

Rudolf is due back from his knee complaint when the club travels to Brookvale to face the Manly Sea Eagles in Round 21.

The Sharks get a further boost with young gun Jesse Colquhoun also closing in on a return for their trip across the bridge.

Meanwhile, the Dragons miss out on Rudolf, but have gained experienced NRL duo Tyson Gamble and Jesse Arthars to make the switch to France.