November 1 is less than four months away, with teams around the competition already well into forward planning over what their squad will look like for years to come.

Inevitably, November 1 is the day that will draw the most attention, with players off-contract at the end of the following year able to begin negotiating with rival clubs from then.

While some clubs hold off on making decisions as they weigh up a player's future, there are some players off-contract at the end of 2027 who will receive multiple offers - and big ones - if they are not re-signed by their current club before they can negotiate.

That situation is even trickier heading into next year given the PNG Chiefs enter the competition in 2028, and while they have already managed a handful of signings are various loopholes, most of their squad - and tax-free salary cap - will be available to be spent from November 1.

As it stands, here is the player every club in the NRL must lock down before we tick on into November.