November 1 is less than four months away, with teams around the competition already well into forward planning over what their squad will look like for years to come.
Inevitably, November 1 is the day that will draw the most attention, with players off-contract at the end of the following year able to begin negotiating with rival clubs from then.
While some clubs hold off on making decisions as they weigh up a player's future, there are some players off-contract at the end of 2027 who will receive multiple offers - and big ones - if they are not re-signed by their current club before they can negotiate.
That situation is even trickier heading into next year given the PNG Chiefs enter the competition in 2028, and while they have already managed a handful of signings are various loopholes, most of their squad - and tax-free salary cap - will be available to be spent from November 1.
As it stands, here is the player every club in the NRL must lock down before we tick on into November.
Brisbane Broncos: Xavier Willison
The Broncos have already kicked off negotiations over a floated $950,000 per season extension with Xavier Willison, and with good reason.
Losing Payne Haas will be a tough replacement, but losing Willison the season after would be something of a disaster.
Willison should be the future forward pack leader at Red Hill, and by the end of his next contract could well be the best middle forward in the game - he is simply that good.
Has really come into his own this year, and there would be plenty of clubs at the table if he arrives as a free agent on November 1.
An absolute must for the Broncos, as much as they'd probably also like to lock up the future of Brendan Piakura in a hurry from their off-contract group.
Currently-off contract at end of 2027: Phillip Coates, Dane Gagai, Ben Hunt, Corey Jensen, Josiah Karapani, Deine Mariner, Blake Mozer, Brendan Piakura, Ben Talty, Aublix Tawha, Xavier Willison