Jarome Luai has broken his silence after the Wests Tigers' decision to release him a year early, admitting it was "a bit of a shock" while insisting he remains committed to helping the club finish the season strong.

The Tigers captain fronted the media on Thursday for the first time since it was confirmed he would leave Concord at the end of this season rather than at the conclusion of his contract in 2027.

Luai's long-term future had already been settled after signing with the incoming PNG franchise, with the playmaker set to join the Parramatta Eels on a one-year deal in 2027 before linking up with the PNG Chiefs when they enter the competition in 2028.

His original plan had been to remain at the Tigers next season before making the move to Parramatta, but the club instead opted to facilitate an immediate release following revelations he had commitments to fulfil with the PNG franchise during 2027, as well as third-party agreements linked to the incoming club.

Speaking publicly for the first time since the decision, Luai admitted the news initially caught him off guard.

“It was a bit of a shock, I'll be honest with you. But as a player, our game at this level is a business. The faster the athlete can comprehend that, the better,” Luai said.

Despite the circumstances surrounding his departure, the four-time premiership winner said he understood the club's position and had no intention of standing in the way of the Tigers' long-term plans.

“I'm fully supportive of the club of that, knowing there's some potential, especially in the halves… the last thing I want to be is a roadblock to another man's success.”

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Luai admitted there was an emotional response when he first learned of the decision, but said he had quickly come to terms with it.

“I think it's human to feel an emotion and then slowly process it and understand why things happen. I'm a man just like you, bro. I'm not going to lie.

“I'm on board now. The thing I want to be is to be my best for the remaining time I'm here and have some fun with the boys.

“I'm not holding any grudges, bro. My main thing now is just to adapt and move on, and I want to enjoy my footy. That's when I'm at my best.”

The 28-year-old also praised coach Benji Marshall for the way the situation had been handled, saying their relationship had not been affected by the club's business decision.

“Nah, I think (Benji) explained it perfectly. I've got the utmost respect for Benji, my coach, for the way he holds himself and for how much he loves this club.

“We've been able to have tough conversations; that's why I respect him so much. I'm not going to let a business decision get in the way of our relationship.”

Marshall has backed Luai to play for the remainder of the season despite his impending departure, unlike Parramatta's decision last year to sideline Dylan Brown as the club prepared for life beyond its outgoing five-eighth.

However, Luai said he expected to earn his place every week and would have no issue stepping aside if Marshall believed another player deserved the opportunity.

“Well, if I'm not doing the job that coach wants me to do, you know, we also had that conversation. Let the boys have a run now if I'm not doing the job that he wants me to do, you know, so we got that type of relationship,” Luai said.

“But if I'm the best man for the job, then put me in there. I'll put my best foot forward for him.”

The Tigers remain mathematically in finals contention, sitting 13th on 18 competition points, six points behind the eighth-placed North Queensland Cowboys.

With time running out to bridge the gap, every game is effectively a must-win, beginning with Saturday's clash against the Canterbury Bulldogs.

For Luai, the focus is now solely on helping the Tigers finish the season as strongly as possible before beginning the next chapter of his career at Parramatta in 2027.