Newcastle Knights player Asu Kepaoa may face an extended period on the sidelines following reports from Code Sports that there was an alleged homophobic comment made by him in a clash against the reserve grade St George Illawarra Dragons.

It is understood that the comment was directed at a Dragons player, with pushing and shoving between both sides commencing afterwards, leaving referee Damian Brady to swiftly send him to the sidelines.

On the stroke of half-time in the NSW Cup fixture, Kepaoa was sent from the field and the Knights had to play with 12 men for the remaining 40 minutes.

The Dragons took full advantage of the send off, however, after a spirited comeback, the Knights held on to a 24-18 win prior to the corresponding NRL fixture.

Kepaoa finds himself in hot water and will have to face the New South Wales Rugby League match review committee to investigate the allegations made against the second rower.

The 26-year-old made his NRL debut for the Wests Tigers in 2020 and played 42 matches for the club before a brief trip out to Penrith Panthers in 2024 followed by a transfer to the Hunter, where he has been a mainstay in their NSW Cup side this year.