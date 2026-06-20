The Canberra Raiders are making moves to lock down a cluster of stars before they are able to hit the open market on November 1 this year.

Josh Papali'i's looming departure at the end of the year has called for the club to ensure the future remains in good hands in the nation's capital.

It involves extending Ethan Sanders, Sebastian Kris, Xavier Savage and Joe Roddy, with fresh reports from the Canberra Times revealing talks have begun to lock the quadrant down before November.

Hudson Young also joins the list of players off-contract at the end of 2027 and will be free to speak to NRL rivals in November unless he is extended beforehand. Although it is understood that negotiations with the NSW Blues representative are positive and the club is hoping to re-sign him for two or three years.

Sanders is looking to extend in his time in the lime green, and despite a hot and cold start to his debut Raiders season, he has shown enough glimpses to suggest he could be a long-term player. The former Eel has big shoes to fill with Jamal Fogarty moving to the Manly Sea Eagles, but their stats share similar numbers on the paddock.

Sanders has scored two tries less than Fogarty's four and has forced six goal-line drop-outs to his seven. Meanwhile, he is averaging a similar goal percentage off the tee, 76 per cent compared to Fogarty's 78.

Sanders is only 22 years old, and his best years in the NRL are in front of him, which is certainly worth re-signing him for.

Outside back duo Kris and Savage are also in the Raiders' plans, and although they have been quiet this year compared to their minor premiership run in 2025, there are plenty of upsides and raw X-factor between them.

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The club is also reportedly interested in keeping Roddy, who is recovering from a broken hand and has made four appearances in Raiders colours after making his NRL debut in Round 27 last year.

The Canberra Times also revealed that Jed Stuart has inked an extension for three years. The son of club legend and coach Ricky Stuart, Jed made his NRL debut midway through 2025, and was off-contract at the end of this year.

Stuart's tall stature makes him an aerial threat on the wing, and with 20 career appearances to his name, he will only get stronger with more runs under his belt in the top grade.

The Raiders will make the trip down south to face the Melbourne Storm at AAMI Park on Sunday.