Melbourne Storm great Cameron Smith has had his say on whether his long-term teammate Billy Slater could be the right fit as the club's next coach.

Following a diagnosis of a neurodegenerative disorder in April, speculation has risen about when Bellamy will call it time on his illustrious coaching career at the Storm.

The Supercoach is contracted until the end of 2028, and given Slater's favourable record in the State of Origin arena and his distinguished long-term career in Victoria, many assume he would be the correct fit to take over from Bellamy.

Fuel was poured on the fire when Slater was spotted advising Tyran Wishart and Sua Fa'alogo in the sheds at half-time in the side's clash with the Bulldogs on Friday.

Former NRL coach Kevin Walters said on Fox League's coverage that Slater "looks to me like the next Melbourne Storm coach” when vision appeared of him.

However, Smith doesn't think Slater will take over as head coach, or at least anytime soon, admitting it'd be “a long way down the track”.

“You can see the guys he's talking to there, the key position players; they're the four guys he'd be working with at the Melbourne Storm on a weekly basis,” he said on Nine's 100% Footy.

“There's a lot of talk and speculation around Craig Bellamy's future and who takes over; will it be Billy Slater? I don't think so. I really don't think so.”

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Cooper Cronk, who rounds out the 'big three' in the Storm's 2010s golden era, also chimed in on the argument.

The halfback finds it hard to believe, after such an intense career playing at the top of his game, that Slater would like to return to the full-time environment.

“I don't think he wants to do it; I don't think he will do it. I think the Melbourne Storm would love for him to do it,” Cronk said on Fox League.

“Coaching is 24-7, 365 days. There is not a day off. He did that as a player for 16, 17 years.

“When you get to retirement, you find a good balance in your life … I think he likes the idea of it, but the execution of it wouldn't fit into his lifestyle.

“I think Melbourne Storm would love him to do it. Personally, he's never said this to me, but I just don't think he would.”

Since Slater called time on his career at the commencement of the 2018 season, he has been involved with media commitments while signing on as Queensland Maroons head coach in September 2021, only three years post-career.

He also works as a consultant for the Storm on a part-time basis, which explains his involvement with the club's spine at half-time on Friday.

The talented fullback made it known that if the club approached him and asked him to contribute more, he would happily consider stepping up given his strong relationship with Bellamy.

"You do things that you care for, and Craig Bellamy and the Melbourne Storm are two things that I really care for. So if Craig Bellamy ever asks me for a hand, he wouldn't have to ask twice, put it that way," Slater told 9News following Bellamy's diagnosis.

"Knowing what he's going through and knowing how hard he works and what he puts into this club and footy team (I'm happy to help), I'm already in there most weeks and doing a part-time role.

"The great thing is I haven't seen any signs of this being in and around Craig Bellamy, in the short term, I don't think his ability to coach this footy team is going to waver."