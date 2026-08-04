The Melbourne Storm is building towards a successful future following the extension of two of the club's most promising talents.

Hayden Watson and Jai Bowden have both re-signed until 2030, being rewarded after making their NRL debuts last weekend against the Bulldogs.

The rising duo are products of the Storm's pathways program, with the Junior Queensland duo set to be featured heavily in the club's long-term succession plan.

Watson progressed quickly through the ranks, starting in SG Ball this year before receiving an opportunity to stamp his name in NSW Cup, leading to his maiden NRL appearance on Friday.

The Geelong-born halfback was the club's SG Ball Player of the Year in 2026, steering the side to second on the ladder and delivering a Man of the Match performance in the Maroons Under-19s State of Origin victory over the Blues this year.

Watson played 80 minutes in his debut, recording 13 runs for 114 metres, and four tackle breaks.

The 19-year-old kicked for 190 metres, forcing one dropout and defending Fijian international enforcer Viliame Kikau.

Supercoach Craig Bellamy loved what he saw from his young halfback despite the 36-22 loss.

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“He's a talented kid without a doubt. For a halfback, he's fairly quiet around the group. He's not an out-there kid; he sticks to himself a bit and is very quiet, but when it's time to train and knuckle down, he just zeros in,” he said post-game.

“That was probably as good as a debut I've seen from a halfback, especially at his age. He came in and did a great job for us.

“He was on a tough side with Crichton and Kikau, but I thought he did a real good job with the ball and without it.”

Meanwhile, Bowden progressed through every level of pathways at the Storm before his debut in the top grade, while also showcasing a stellar performance at hooker in the Maroon jersey this year.

After being highly sought after, Bowden has remained loyal to the Victorian-based club and is widely regarded as one of the best young hookers in the country.

Director of Football Frank Ponissi was pleased the pair of young stars committed to the club's future vision.

"We're thrilled to have Hayden and Jai extend their contracts with Storm,” Ponissi said in a Storm statement.

"Both Hayden and Jai are talented young footballers with great characters and have exciting futures in Melbourne. We're confident they'll develop strongly in our system over the coming years.”