The NSW Blues have confirmed Matt King will be appointed head coach in the 2027 State of Origin series.

King has been an assistant coach for the Blues for the past three years, and following Laurie Daley stepping down from the role after a 2-1 series victory, King will take charge.

The 45-year-old was the first-ever winner of the Brad Fittler Medal (Blues MVP) in 2005, after famously scoring a hat trick in the decider in Brisbane that series.

The former Storm and Rabbitoh has scored nine tries in the sky blue while also plying his trade behind the scenes for the state for some time, working under Fittler with the emerging Blues squad during his reign.

Following his contributions to NSW, King has worked within Trent Robinson's successful coaching ranks at the Sydney Roosters since the end of 2017.

The tri-colours went on to secure back-to-back premierships in 2018 and 2019, the year after King's appointment.

In a press conference on Tuesday, King was announced as the head coach, declaring he has a "true understanding" and vision of what it looks like at the helm of the state.

“I'm very clear on what it looks like to be the Head Coach of NSW,” King said.

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“I have a true understanding of what it means to lead this great state of ours, and I can't wait for that opportunity.

“The one true Rugby League love of my life has been the NSW Blues. To know now that I have the opportunity to guide the team moving forward, to lead the program over the next little period, means the absolute world to me.

“I promise everyone out there that you'll have my full and undivided attention, and I'll give it my absolute all to nail the role as best that I can.”

King's participation in two series wins in three years shows he has what it takes to continue bringing success to New South Wales, especially given the two title victories were decided on Suncorp Stadium turf.

NSWRL chief executive Dave Trodden says he is pleased to have King complete his apprenticeship.

“I am extremely pleased to announce Matt King as coach of the Westpac NSW Blues from 2027,” Trodden said.

“Matt has served a long apprenticeship in the game as an assistant coach and has learned off some of the sharpest minds in Rugby League.

“He has been involved as an assistant coach for NSW for the past three series where his growth has continued under premiership-winning coach Michael Maguire, and True Blue legend Laurie Daley.

“He is passionate about NSW, and I am confident he will give everything he can to ensure NSW continues to enjoy success in the State of Origin arena.”

King will be part of unique history when he leads the Blues to the first-ever fixture outside of Australia, when Eden Park is set to hold Game 2 of the State of Origin series across the Tasman.