South Sydney Rabbitohs are set to welcome back a host of stars for their must-win NRL clash against the Parramatta Eels this week, but the wait for Latrell Mitchell to return will stretch on for at least another week as the superstar edges closer to a comeback.

Captain Cameron Murray (calf strain) and back-rowers Tallis Duncan (laceration) and David Fifita (suspension) are all expected to return for the upcoming round as the Rabbitohs look to strengthen their claim on a top-eight finals spot.

The trio missed South's loss to Cronulla last weekend, a defeat that cost the club a chance to boost its finals credentials.

Mitchell was also sidelined for the Cronulla loss as he continues his recovery from a back injury that has contributed to an ongoing calf problem.

There had been speculation Mitchell could miss the remainder of the season; however, The Daily Telegraph reports he is pushing to be available for the Rabbitohs' round 24 clash with the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, if not the following week against the New Zealand Warriors.

Latrell's road back has been a difficult one. His initial back complaint, a bulging disc issue, was expected to sideline him briefly.

However, the injury has proven stubborn to shake and was later complicated by a calf strain injury six weeks ago.

The calf strain injury was linked to nerve irritation stemming from the back problem.

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The star fullback-centre has been restricted to around 11 games played in each of the past two seasons, and is up to 9 games this season.

Mitchell's current push to get back on the field for the Rabbitohs' run home is all the more significant.

The Rabbitohs desperately need Mitchell back on the field as they push to secure a place in this year's finals series.

This would be a huge revelation considering that Latrell's injury has been so bad that he is seeing a neurologist to address a nerve issue.

His injury was compared last week to the likes of Dolphins forward Tom Flegler, who missed two seasons before finally returning to the NRL this season.

Mitchell sustained a grade two calf strain, which was connected to his back injury, which he suffered in Round 9, before he re-aggravated it two weeks later. Since Round 11, he has been on the sidelines.

South Sydney, who are currently 7th on the ladder, will need to win three of their final five games to guarantee a finals berth.

After the Rabbitohs play the Eels in Round 23, they play the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, the New Zealand Warriors, the Gold Coast Titans and then the Sydney Roosters in Round 27.