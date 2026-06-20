The NRL's Match Review Committee has made its call on Newcastle Knights winger Greg Marzhew in his clash against the St George Illawarra Dragons on Friday night.

The Newcastle flyer was charged with a grade 1 careless high tackle when he clipped opposing Dragons winger Setu Tu across the face in the 46th minute of the match.

The offense originally went undetected by the referees, although when Tu remained stunned by the contact on the ground, further review was made and Marzhew was placed on report for the incident.

Given it was Marzhew's second offence, he was charged with a $1800 fine at an early plea. However, if he fights the charge at the judiciary panel and loses, the fee will be bumped up to $2500.

Marzhew didn't seem to be too thrilled with Tu laying on the ground as he and teammate Bradman Best lined up at marker.

“He had plenty to say to him too, Marzhew. He was not happy that he laid down,” Andrew Johns said on Nine's commentary.

“He's hit him right in the beak.”

Tu was able to get back to his feet shortly after and put in a solid display for the Dragons for the remainder of the match despite being momentarily stunned.

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The pair also collided in the first half, with Marzhew being penalised for a shot on Tu in the first 40, with Tu fine after the contact.

“He could be in a bit of trouble for that one,” Paul Gallen said on the hit.

“It is direct contact with the head,” Johns added.

The Knights will host the Wests Tigers on Sunday week, meanwhile, the Dragons face the hostile road trip to the nation's capital to take on the Canberra Raiders on the same day.