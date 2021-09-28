Grand Final week is here, with Penrith and South Sydney booking their place in Sunday's premiership decider.

Neither team got through their preliminary final bouts unscathed however, with key names on either side of the fence battling to prove their fitness ahead of the 2021 NRL Grand Final.

Read on for all the early mail, with NRL teams for the Grand Final to be named at 4pm (AEST) on Tuesday afternoon.

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Skipper Adam Reynolds is the focal point of nerves for Souths fans, with it being revealed that the veteran playmaker entered Friday night's clash against Manly with a groin complaint.

The departing halfback was able to feature throughout the match, however was limited in his ability to last the match and did not take on the kicking duties.

Reynolds has stated his confidence in lining up for Souths on Sunday. however, telling the Syndey Morning Herald this week that he intends to be running out for a final farewell in the cardinal and myrtle.

“I wouldn’t miss this for the world - I’ll be sweet, and I’ll be better than I was last week when I played [against Manly],” Reynolds said.

Blake Taaffe is likely to continue his run at fullback, but it remains to be known whether he will continue taking the role in converting tries.

The only potential inclusion for the Rabbitohs' side is flyer Josh Mansour, who could line up against his former side on Sunday if the Bunnies look to alter their lineup from Friday's win.

Penrith Panthers

Star recruit Tevita Pangai Junior is understood to be ruled out of thee Grand Final with a knee injury.

As reported by The Sydney Morning Herald , the former Broncos second-rower suffered medial ligament damage in Saturday's win over Melbourne.

Pangai Junior's absence could see the recently withdrawn Moses Leota slot into Cleary's forward pack, with the Panthers prop missing the preliminary final win over Melbourne due to a calf complaint.

Gun forward and Dally M Team of the Year prop James Fisher-Harris is another name looking to prove his fitness after battling a knee injury sustained in Saturday's clash with the Storm.

Flyer Brian To'o is another looking to overcome a setback in time for Sunday and has flagged there is some doubt he could clash against South Sydney after battling an ankle injury.