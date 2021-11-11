Brandon Smith will continue visiting Queensland clubs today, with the Dolphins next on the Melbourne Storm star's hitlist.

It was confirmed by Smith's agent Stan Martin on November 1 that he already had offers on the table from the North Queensland Cowboys, Gold Coast Titans and the Dolphins themselves.

While they were expecting another offer from a Sydney-based club possibly, as well as mulling over whether there was a potential to stay at the Storm beyond the end of his current deal which expires in 2022, Smith will have now toured all three Queensland clubs by the time Thursday is completed.

It comes after Smith was spotted in Townsville from the first of November 1, although that was reportedly a holiday, before he was pictured with Anthony Laffranchi and Titans' officials at Parkwood on Tuesday.

The Daily Telegraph report the tour of the Dolphins' facility will be the final major step towards deciding on a contract, with the three Queensland clubs and the Storm all in the running.

It's understood all three clubs have mega offers on the table for Smith which will make it incredibly difficult for the Storm to hang onto their star hooker and lock.

BRANDON SMITH

Hooker Storm 2021 SEASON AVG 26

Tackles Made 0.5

Tries 0.5

LB Assists

The reports suggest the Titans are leading the charge for Smith, but a decision isn't confirmed yet from Smith's camp, and won't be until next week.

Of particular note, Smith's parents have moved to Brisbane, meaning a move to the Dolphins or Titans could have appeal to the New Zealand international star.

Reportedly gaining offers of around $800,000 per season, Smith has previously stated his preference is to remain in Melbourne, but the tours of Queensland clubs indicate he is certainly not set on the idea.

It has also been previously reported that the Sydney Roosters would enter the battle for Smith, but may not have the cap space to compare with the Titans, who are desperate for a dummy half, and the Dolphins, who need marquee signings as they build their 30-man roster for 2023.

The Titans currently only have Erin Clark and Aaron Booth on their roster as options to play at nine through 2022.