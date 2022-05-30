Billy Slater's biggest call in his first QLD Maroons State of Origin side may well have been to select Harry Grant ahead of Ben Hunt, and now the rookie coach has revealed his reasons for doing so.

Hunt has traditionally been used in the utility role for Queensland, although has also started at dummy half previously.

Grant is arguably the most in-form hooker in the game right now - alongside New South Wales selection Damien Cook - and so it was something of a surprise to see him in the 14 jersey when Queensland confirmed their team on Monday morning.

Slater revealed to reporters though that Grant is not only returning from a groin injury, but also battling the flu and won't join camp until the middle of the week.

The rookie coach also said Hunt had earnt his start.

"There are a few reasons behind it," Slater said.

"We feel Ben Hunt has earnt the opportunity to play in the number nine jersey.

"He has been the Ron McAuliffe Medallist for Queensland's best players in two series out of the last three years.

"The other thing is that Harry is still getting over his groin injury. We feel he is going to be okay to play, but on top of that he has had the flu the last five days. Anyone in the game knows that the flu has been going around and has knocked some players out for up to a week.

"Harry is going to stay in Melbourne until Wednesday, and then hopefully he can hit the ground running for us on Thursday."

Queensland could still yet swing a late change for the fixture against the Blues in the series opener, to be played in Sydney on Wednesday, June 8, however, Hunt, who has been among the Dragons' best this year and has become the surprise Dally M leader after 12 rounds of the NRL season, will now prepare to start the Origin series in a spine which will also feature Kalyn Ponga, Cameron Munster and skipper Daly Cherry-Evans.