Queensland Maroons head coach Billy Slater has confirmed his team for the opening game of the 2022 State of Origin series against the NSW Blues, to be played at Accor Stadium in Homebush on Wednesday, June 8.

The Maroons have awarded a number of debuts across their team, with Selwyn Cobbo, Reuben Cotter, Pat Carrigan and Jeremiah Nanai all in the final 17, while Murray Taulagi and Tom Dearden have also been included in the final squad.

Cobbo's selection is the one which has been most up in the air, with the Broncos young gun setting the competition alight over the past two months.

Coach Slater, himself as a rookie when it comes to holding the clipboard at this level, has elected however to pick Cobbo to run out for the Maroons in an exciting wing combination with Melbourne Storm star Xavier Coates, who will go up against Daniel Tupou in what could make for an excellent aerial battle.

Kalyn Ponga has won the race to play at fullback ahead of New Zealand Warriors star Reece Walsh, while Valentine Holmes, Dane Gagai, Cameron Munster and Daly Cherry-Evans round out the backline as expected.

Intriguingly, Queensland have selected Ben Hunt to start the opening clash of the Origin series at hooker, demoting Harry Grant to the bench, although he will have an enormous role to play once he is introduced off the pine.

Josh Papalii will be joined by Tino Fa'asuamaleaui in the front row, with Reuben Cotter selected to make his Origin debut in the starting 13 at lock.

Kurt Capewell and Felise Kaufusi will form the second row as expected, with Lindsay Collins, Patrick Carrigan and boom youngster Jeremiah Nanai selected to complete Slater's bench.

Tom Dearden, Jai Arrow, Thomas Flegler, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and Murray Taulagi have been selected to complete the squad, although none of the five are likely to run out at Homebush next Wednesday.

QLD Maroons team for State of Origin 1

1. Kalyn Ponga (Newcastle Knights)

2. Selwyn Cobbo (Brisbane Broncos)

3. Valentine Holmes (North Queensland Cowboys)

4. Dane Gagai (Newcastle Knights)

5. Xavier Coates (Melbourne Storm)

6. Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm)

7. Daly Cherry-Evans (Manly Sea Eagles)

8. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans)

9. Ben Hunt (St George Illawarra Dragons)

10. Josh Papalii (Canberra Raiders)

11. Kurt Capewell (Brisbane Broncos)

12. Felise Kaufusi (Melbourne Storm)

13. Reuben Cotter (North Queensland Cowboys)

Interchange

14. Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm)

15. Lindsay Collins (Sydney Roosters)

16. Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos)

17. Jeremiah Nanai (North Queensland Cowboys)

Reserves

18. Tom Dearden (North Queensland Cowboys)

19. Jai Arrow (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

20. Thomas Flegler (Brisbane Broncos)

21. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (North Queensland Cowboys)

22. Murray Taulagi (North Queensland Cowboys)