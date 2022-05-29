New South Wales Blues coach Brad Fittler has confirmed his team for the opening game of the 2022 State of Origin series against the Queensland Maroons, to be played at Accor Stadium in Homebush on Wednesday, June 8.

The Blues' biggest calls have come in the decision to drop winger Josh Addo-Carr, and middle forward Jake Trbojevic.

That has allowed for Daniel Tupou to return to the team on the wing for the first time since the 2020 series that New South Wales lost in shock fashion to a team dubbed as "the worst Queensland team ever", while the Blues have gone in a new direction in the forward pack.

Fittler also faced a major headache in the centres, with both the incumbents Tom Trbojevic and Latrell Mitchell to miss out with injury.

While Mitchell is a chance to regain his spot in Game 2 following a likely Round 15 NRL return, he will have to overthrow one of Kotoni Staggs and Stephen Crichton, who beat out Campbell Graham and Matt Burton for the two positions in the side.

The back seven is completed with James Tedesco, Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai, with the latter two to once again form the halves combination after a start to the season which has seen Penrith win 11 from 12.

Damien Cook has meanwhile fended off a challenge from Penrith hooker Apisai Koroisau to round out the spine at hooker, while Isaah Yeo has been selected at lock.

Payne Haas and Junior Paulo will once again start in the front row, while Cameron Murray has overcome injury to start in the second row.

Tariq Sims has also held onto his starting position in the second row, with Tyson Frizell to come from the bench alongside debutant Ryan Matterson and another Eel in Reagan Campbell-Gillard.

It means Liam Martin has lost his spot in the side, while Jack Wighton, Apisai Koroisau and Jacob Saifiti have been included in the reserves alongside boom youngster Joseph Suaalii.

NSW Blues team for State of Origin 1

*Note: Positions have not been confirmed by the NSWRL.

1. James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters)

2. Daniel Tupou (Sydney Roosters)

3. Kotoni Staggs (Brisbane Broncos)

4. Stephen Crichton (Penrith Panthers)

5. Brian To'o (Penrith Panthers)

6. Jarome Luai (Penrith Panthers)

7. Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers)

8. Junior Paulo (Parramatta Eels)

9. Damien Cook (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

10. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)

11. Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

12. Tariq Sims (St George Illawarra Dragons)

13. Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers)

Interchange

14. Nicho Hynes (Cronulla Sharks)

15. Reagan Campbell-Gillard (Parramatta Eels)

16. Tyson Frizell (Newcastle Knights)

17. Ryan Matterson (Parramatta Eels)

Reserves

18. Jack Wighton (Canberra Raiders)

19. Apisai Koroisau (Penrith Panthers)

20. Liam Martin (Penrith Panthers)

21. Jacob Saifiti (Newcastle Knights)

22. Joseph Suaalii (Sydney Roosters)