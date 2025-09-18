The Sydney Roosters have reportedly told Victor Radley and his management to start looking at other options for 2026.

It comes after explosive texts revealed in court documents linked him to former Rooster and current South Sydney Rabbitohs dummy half Brandon Smith and an alleged drug dealer in Queensland.

While there are no claims that Victor Radley did anything unlawful, and Queensland Police have not charged him, the Roosters have a strict zero-tolerance policy on drugs.

It's something chairman Nick Politis has expressed previously, and with reports now suggesting the club may look for an amicable solution to not have Radley on their books in 2026, it seems relatively clear Radley will not be a Rooster next year.

With that said, he hasn't broken the law and has not been stood down by the NRL.

It would appear there will be plenty of clubs lining up to secure his signature, due to only a few star players left on the market for 2026, and some clubs still having spots available and money to burn.

Here are the most likely landing spots for the English international.