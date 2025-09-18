The Sydney Roosters have reportedly told Victor Radley and his management to start looking at other options for 2026.
It comes after explosive texts revealed in court documents linked him to former Rooster and current South Sydney Rabbitohs dummy half Brandon Smith and an alleged drug dealer in Queensland.
While there are no claims that Victor Radley did anything unlawful, and Queensland Police have not charged him, the Roosters have a strict zero-tolerance policy on drugs.
It's something chairman Nick Politis has expressed previously, and with reports now suggesting the club may look for an amicable solution to not have Radley on their books in 2026, it seems relatively clear Radley will not be a Rooster next year.
With that said, he hasn't broken the law and has not been stood down by the NRL.
It would appear there will be plenty of clubs lining up to secure his signature, due to only a few star players left on the market for 2026, and some clubs still having spots available and money to burn.
Here are the most likely landing spots for the English international.
6. Super League
While the Super League looms as the most obvious destination for Radley, the 27-year-old is still in the prime of his career and it's hard to see him leaving the NRL for a lower-tier competition.
Set to attract a ton of interest from multiple teams in England or France, a move to the Super League will all depend on whether the two-time premiership winner wants his NRL career to come to a premature end - the competition is usually a way for players to end or revitalise their careers.
Crucially, it depends what clauses are in Victor’s contract. If the Roosters included some clause to the effect that they could terminate the contract for “actions which have brought the club into disrepute” (or equivalent wording) then the Roosters may be able to push him out of the door.
If there is no such clause, then Victor could contemplate telling Nick Politis that he intends to see out his contract, or he will only leave if the Roosters agree to top up whatever contract he gets elsewhere to $700K for the next two seasons.
Nick is unlikely to agree to paying freight (and losing face), so Victor ought to get himself photographed every day turning up for training every day for the pre-season. If the Roosters turn him away, and/or don’t pay him at the end of the first month of pre-season, then a solicitor’s letter may be in order.
Notwithstanding my other comment …..
If Victor has to go, then how about the PERTH BEARS ?
– out of the Sydney/Brisbane media spotlight
– decent climate
– fewer expectations for his team’s on-field performance