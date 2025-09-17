The Sydney Roosters have reportedly told Victor Radley to explore his options at rival NRL or Super League clubs.

The news comes after explosive text messages were revealed in court documents on Tuesday which allegedly showed Radley being connected to a drug dealer by Brandon Smith ahead of a Sunshine Coast golf trip earlier this year.

There are no suggestions that Radley acted unlawfully, and he has not been charged by Queensland police.

Smith will front court on Thursday, September 18 at Southport, over a drug offence, and a separate offence relating to betting. He will plead not guilty to all charges.

Despite the fact Radley has not been charged, he was named in the case, and Roosters' chairman Nick Politis has previously stated the club have a zero tolerance policy when it comes to illicit substance use.

Channel 9s Danny Weidler said on social media on Wednesday morning that the Roosters are now in the process of determining where they stand on Radley, and what they are legally able to do with regards to his contract.

BREAKING; Roosters management are currently examining the legalities and salary cap implications around terminating the contract of Victor Radley @9NewsSyd @NRLonNine — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) September 17, 2025

Thar report shifted on Wednesday evening, with Michael Chammas revealing the Roosters had told Radley's management to explore their options elsewhere.

It's a sign the Roosters could move to sack the forward, although Chammas himself, speaking on 9News previously said Politis had told him the club would not move to terminate Radley until after the court hearing.

Radley has two years to run on his current deal believed to be worth around $650,000 per year at the Bondi-based club.

"I spoke to Victor Radley today and told him this news was coming," Chammas said on Tuesday evening.

"I also spoke to Roosters' chairman Nick Politis who is due back in the country tomorrow. He said the club is going to wait until all the facts come to light on Thursday when Brandon Smith fronts court.

"Given the stance he made earlier this year, there is no doubt this will put the Roosters in a difficult situation in regards to Radley's situation at the club."

It's understood the Roosters would prefer to not sack Radley, but would rather reach an amicable resolution between all parties.

The chance of Radley playing for the Roosters next year though appears to be diminishing, with his manager Sam Ayoub told by the club to start exploring interest.

It's understood, per The Sydney Morning Herald, that the club are disappointed Radley's version of events differed to what has been produced as evidence in police briefs, obtained by various publications.