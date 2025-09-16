Court documents will allege Brandon Smith put Victor Radley in contact with an accused drug supplier.

Smith has been charged with a drug offence, and a separate betting offence, with the South Sydney Rabbitohs hooker to appear at Southport Court on Thursday.

The documents, revealed by The Daily Telegraph, will allege that Radley's number was found in the alleged supplier's phone, and that Smith was the link between the two.

The police facts statement suggests that Radley asked Smith to "tee up your cousin" with a "little short ball" or a "short eight-ball" when he was on the Sunshine Coast for a golf trip.

At the time, both Radley and Smith played for the Roosters.

Police will state in the hearing that 'short eight-ball' is a common slang term meaning one-eighth of an ounce of powdered drugs.

It's believed the trip to the Sunshine Coast - which came during a bye week - was talked about between Radley and Smith as far back as April 9, 2025, when Smith was still at the Roosters.

It's reported by the publication that Radley first made mention of the 'short eight-ball' on May 30.

Smith replied, saying he would give Radley the contact when he got it.

The alleged drug dealer was arrested by Queensland Police on July 18, with his phone seized. Smith was then interviewed when the Rabbitohs travelled to Queensland for a game against the Gold Coast Titans, before being charged with the two offences on August 9.

Radley was named in the case, but has not been charged by police.

Smith, through his lawyer Paul McGirr, has advised that he will be pleading not guilty to all offences.