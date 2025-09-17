South Sydney Rabbitohs dummy half Brandon Smith reportedly told two friends he was part of the run-on side for the South Sydney Rabbitohs in his return from injury.

Smith will face court on Thursday over two alleged matters - one relating to drugs, and the other to providing inside information leading to a bet being placed.

The hooker was originally named to the extended bench for his first game as a Rabbitohs against the Manly Sea Eagles on July 6, but according to a police brief which has been seen by The Sydney Morning Herald, Smith told two friends he was going to be starting, leading to bets being placed.

In the exchange, Queensland Police will allege that Friend A (no name provided) asked Smith whether he was playing, to which Smith replied in the affirmative, then clarified he had been told he was starting.

The day before the game, according to the report, Friend A shares a screenshot of a $250 bet placed on Brandon Smith to be an anytime try scorer with odds of $8.50, and a potential return of $2,125.

Smith then confirms he would be part of the run on side when asked by the friend, to which the person in question places a $200 bet on Smith to be the first try-scorer at odds of $91, with a potential return of $18,200.

At that point, Smith then tells friend B - who, according to the report, is the alleged drug dealer in the other matter - that he is paying $91 to be the first try-scorer, confirms he is starting in the game, and then places a bet at odds of $51.

The Rabbitohs then confirmed the following day, an hour out from kick-off, that Smith would be starting the game as a late inclusion, having previously not been named in the match-day 17.

The fact that he was not in the 17, Queensland police will allege, led to unusually high odds on the markets.

Smith did not score the first try of the game; instead, Manly winger Reuben Garrick scored it. Smith did not score at any time, either, eventually suffering an injury.

Smith is set to plead not guilty to all charges when he faces Southport Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The person (Friend B) is alleged to have had his number passed on by Smith to Roosters forward Victor Radley for a golf trip on the Sunshine Coast.

While Smith has been charged, Victor Radley has not, and there is no suggestion that he broke the law.

Despite that, the text message chain revealed in court documents between Smith and Radley is damning, and the Sydney Roosters are now investigating where they stand from both legal and salary cap standpoints regarding the future of the lock forward, who has two years to run on his current contract.