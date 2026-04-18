Parramatta Eels went into 2026 carrying one of the thinnest rosters in the competition, despite the additions of Jack de Belin and Jonah Pezet.
It was never going to be a quiet year for the club, with Jason Ryles coaching the blue and gold for his second season, a chance to prove the retooling period was real and that Parramatta were ready to compete after finishing 11th at the end of last season.
The Eels have 26 players in their top-30 squad, and a forward pack that has struggled to match it with the competition's elite, the club finds itself in the position that no recruiting department wants to be in mid-season scrambling.
With twelve players injured for a significant period of the season, including two players out for the rest of the season with ACL injuries, the market has options, a combination of expiring contracts, frozen-out stars and players looking for opportunity.
Here are six player the Eels should target for the remainder of this season either for loan or for long-term security.
1. Jaydn Su'A (St George Illawarra Dragons)
Despite the Dragons being winless and having struggles of their own, Su'A has already made his decision about leaving the Dragons after this season, with reports he has signed with the Parramatta Eels.
The Dragons officially announced Su'A's decision of leaving the club after this season, and at 28 years of age, the back-rower has plenty in the tank and could slot next to Mitchell Moses and address the lack of experience in the back-row position.
The Eels are eyeing the arrival of Su'A to the club as soon as possible, with the Dragons expected to make major decisions around their club after the ANZAC Day clash against the Sydney Roosters.
His performances this season has made him a standout and getting arguably the Dragons best player earlier than expected could help the Blue and Gold address squad depth and injury issues, while also benefitting from bringing a State of Origin calibre forward to their team.
So far in the first six games of the season, Su'A averages almost 15 runs for 110 running metres per game, makes 30 tackles per game and 2 tackle busts per game.
At this point in the season, with many matches still to be played, I think it is unlikely that any club will be willing to let squad members leave and go to Parramatta.
The clubs have signed their players and squeezed them into the cap. In addition to their squad of 30 they will have “development” players but they can’t select any of them until after round 10.
Apart from which, the “development” players will be a step down in quality from the squad of 30, so losing a top 30 player and replacing him with a “development” player is weakening the squad.
Parramatta will still have to keep its contracted players in the squad of 30, so – unless they have spare slots in the squad, they can’t take on any extra players.
According to Zero Tackle’s squad list, the Eels have signed 28 squad members so far, so they have room to recruit only two more, for this season.
I don’t know how the loan system works in the NRL. I am guessing that – because of the salary cap and the squad number cap – the club releasing a player on loan continues to pay the player and keeps him as a nominal member of its squad.
That club (in theory) benefits when the player returns in the following season, because he has learned from different coaches and gained match experience. That increase in his worth will hopefully justify the money the club continued to pay him when they loaned him out.
As for Parra, the same problem will apply. Clubs are unlikely to loan decent players because there is a long season still to play.
So, yes, there is a list of half a dozen decent, under-utilized (or unhappy) players who might like to go to Parramatta for the rest of the season, but I think that the likelihood of any of them actually going there is pretty small.