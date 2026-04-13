Jaydn Su'A has already committed to a three-year deal with the Parramatta Eels, confirming his switch from the Dragons for next season, but now there is growing discussion that the move could be fast-tracked.

Reports suggest that while Su'A is still officially contracted to finish the year at the Dragons, both clubs are open to the possibility of an early release, depending on how negotiations progress.

Despite their winless start to the season, the Dragons are not believed to be overly concerned about the prospect of him departing sooner than planned.

Club officials are understood to feel his performances have not consistently matched expectations, particularly relative to his role and pay packet.

For Parramatta, however, there is strong motivation to bring him in immediately.

The Eels are currently dealing with a major injury toll, with as many as eight players unavailable across the squad.

Their forward depth has been significantly stretched at a crucial stage of the season.

Sunday's game added extra salt to the wound after second rowers Kelma Tuilagi and Kitione Kautoga went off for HIA's, aswell as prop Sam Tuivaiti.

Although Kautoga has already been cleared to return, Tuilagi and Tuivaiti remain under the 11-day stand-down protocol, further limiting Parramatta's immediate options in the pack.

Su'A, an experienced NRL forward and State of Origin representative, would be a major addition if an early release can be agreed.

The Eels are hopeful that a fresh environment under new systems could help him quickly rediscover his best form, while also easing the strain on their depleted forward rotation.

For the Dragons, Su'A's early departure could also accelerate a broader squad shift.

With the club enduring a difficult season, releasing a high-profile player sooner may open the door for younger forwards to gain valuable first-grade experience heading into next year.

At this stage, Su'A's move to Parramatta is locked in — the only question is whether fans see him in blue and gold sooner than expected.