A NRL club has moved decisively to land a Queensland Origin forward.

CODE Sports reported that Jaydn Su'A, who held a player option at the Dragons for the coming season, will leave the club after this season, delivering yet another gut punch to a St George Illawarra side already on the ropes.

The clock had been ticking on Su'A's decision, with a deadline of next month to formally signal his intention to trigger the $700,000 one-year stay.

Saturday morning brought the confirmation his teammates had been dreading, as the 28-year-old gathered them to announce his departure at season's end to join the Parramatta Eels.

The timing is brutal, as the Dragons reportedly opened extension talks with Su'A's camp even as their season crumbled around them, banking on his bond with marquee recruit Keaon Koloamatangi, who himself knocked back Parramatta to join the Red V.

The six-time Queensland representative has played 160 games in his career across the Brisbane Broncos, South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Dragons, and will continue his career on a fourth team.

For the Eels, it is a sneaky recruitment, with Ryles and the club assembling their pieces with quiet intent, all in service to end a very long premiership drought.