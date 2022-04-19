With both massive scores and closely-contested, high-class games, there were plenty of names worthy of points in Round 6 as Zero Tackle reveal our MVP votes for the weekend just gone.
It was a round filled with incredible individual performances, with six players taking away full points from their matches.
Jason Taumalolo dominated the middle for the comeback Cowboys, Haumole Olakau'atu scored a double for the Manly Sea Eagles and Damian Cook burnt the Bulldogs. It was a Cameron Munster masterclass in the Victorian capital, Moses Suli shined against the Knights and Jackson Hastings led the Tigers to their first win on Monday afternoon.
While that spectacular six were a level above, there were plenty of other performances that earned themselves scores in the teens. Daniel Tupou took home 19 votes, Nathan Cleary scored 18 (his first of the year) while both Valentine Holmes and Harry Grant gained 16 votes for their winning performances.
Here are all the votes from Round 6.
Canberra Raiders v North Queensland Cowboys
The Raiders jumped out to a 12-nil lead and held on until halftime. Josh Papalii dominated the first half but, like his team, failed to make an impact in the second. The Cowboys, led by Jason Taumalolo and Valentine Holmes found themselves in the second half and were too strong, forcing the Raiders into their eight defeat after having a double-digit lead since 2020.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Jason Taumalolo
|Jason Taumalolo
|Jason Taumalolo
|Jason Taumalolo
|4
|Valentine Holmes
|Valentine Holmes
|Valentine Holmes
|Valentine Holmes
|3
|Reece Robson
|Corey Harawira-Naera
|Josh Papalii
|Josh Papalii
|2
|Josh Papalii
|Reece Robson
|Reece Robson
|Reece Robson
|1
|Tom Starling
|Josh Papalii
|Tom Starling
|Corey Harawira-Naera
South Sydney Rabbitohs v Canterbury Bulldogs
It seemed the Bulldogs might be in for an upset after an early try to Brent Naden off a great ball from Kyle Flanagan. It was a 26th minute sin-binning of Jeremy Marshall-King that changed the game though. Damian Cook dominated in that period, scoring two of his three tries, and the Bulldogs never got another sniff.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Damien Cook
|Damien Cook
|Damien Cook
|Damien Cook
|4
|Alex Johnston
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Liam Knight
|Liam Knight
|3
|Liam Knight
|Liam Knight
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Campbell Graham
|2
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Campbell Graham
|Campbell Graham
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|1
|Campbell Graham
|Alex Johnston
|Alex Johnston
|Blake Taaffe
Penrith Panthers v Brisbane Broncos
A game with both Nathan Cleary and Isaah Yeo's fingerprints all over it. The Broncos opened up the scoring but with an injury to Tesi Niu and some silly errors, Penrith quickly took control and dominated the match. While Adam Reynolds had probably his best game of the season, it wasn't enough to outshine any Panther.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Isaah Yeo
|Scott Sorensen
|Nathan Cleary
|Nathan Cleary
|4
|Nathan Cleary
|Nathan Cleary
|Scott Sorensen
|Scott Sorensen
|3
|James Fisher-Harris
|James Fisher-Harris
|Isaah Yeo
|Taylan May
|2
|Scott Sorensen
|Isaah Yeo
|Taylan May
|Isaah Yeo
|1
|Taylan May
|Jarome Luai
|James Fisher-Harris
|Spencer Leniu
Manly Sea Eagles v Gold Coast Titans
Yet another Manly victory led by Haumole Olakau'atu. Scoring a double along with 121 metres and 29 tackles, he battered the Titans left edge and was the target of Manly's goal-line attack. Dylan Walker excelled once again in his interchange role and while Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and David Fifita tried to lead a comeback, the Titans fell short.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|4
|Kieran Foran
|David Fifita
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|Kieran Foran
|3
|David Fifita
|Dylan Walker
|Kieran Foran
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|2
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|Kieran Foran
|David Fifita
|David Fifita
|1
|Dylan Walker
|Taniela Paseka
|Taniela Paseka
|Dylan Walker
Melbourne Storm v Cronulla Sharks
A high-scoring and high-class affair, there were multiple players worthy of full votes, but one stood above the rest. Harry Grant, Siosifa Talakai, and Ronaldo Mulitalo were all fantastic. Cameron Munster was on another level. The Sharks fought valiantly but the Storm never looked in trouble.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Cameron Munster
|Cameron Munster
|Cameron Munster
|Cameron Munster
|4
|Harry Grant
|Harry Grant
|Harry Grant
|Harry Grant
|3
|Siosifa Talakai
|Nelson Asofa-Solomona
|Siosifa Talakai
|Siosifa Talakai
|2
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|Siosifa Talakai
|Nelson Asofa-Solomona
|Nelson Asofa-Solomona
|1
|Nelson Asofa-Solomona
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
Sydney Roosters v New Zealand Warriors
James Tedesco continued his lacklustre start to the season but Victor Radley and Daniel Tupou led the Roosters passed a tough Warriors side. Addin Fonua-Blake almost single-handedly led his team to victory but a late try to Sam Walker put the game away.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Victor Radley
|Daniel Tupou
|Daniel Tupou
|Daniel Tupou
|4
|Daniel Tupou
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Victor Radley
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|3
|Angus Crichton
|Sam Walker
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Sam Walker
|2
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Sitili Tupouniua
|Sam Walker
|Victor Radley
|1
|Sam Walker
|Victor Radley
|Shaun Johnson
|Angus Crichton
St George Illawarra Dragons v Newcastle Knights
In a game that went down to the last minute, four names stand out. Kalyn Ponga had his best game of the season with 240 metres and a try, while David Klemmer was the best forward on the ground. Moses Suli was a class above as he lead the Dragons to victory, absolutely unstoppable with the ball in his hands, while a late field goal and try to Mathew Feagai took the game away from the Knights.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Moses Suli
|Moses Suli
|Moses Suli
|Moses Suli
|4
|Kalyn Ponga
|Kalyn Ponga
|David Klemmer
|David Klemmer
|3
|Mathew Feagai
|Mathew Feagai
|Mathew Feagai
|Kalyn Ponga
|2
|David Klemmer
|Bradman Best
|Kalyn Ponga
|Ben Hunt
|1
|Andrew McCullough
|Ben Hunt
|Andrew McCullough
|Mathew Feagai
Parramatta Eels v Wests Tigers
What a game this was. A mixture of the Tigers' desperation and the Eels' lack of respect for their opposition (according to Brad Arthur) meant the Tigers lead 14-10 at halftime. The Eels cleaned up their mistakes for the 2nd half and it was 20-20 with ten minutes left. Luke Brooks, Jackson Hastings and David Nofoaluma were incredible off the back of their forwards, before Hastings slotted the field goal in the dying seconds and earned his team their first win.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Jackson Hastings
|Jackson Hastings
|Jackson Hastings
|Jackson Hastings
|4
|Alex Twal
|Luke Brooks
|Luke Brooks
|Luke Brooks
|3
|David Nofoaluma
|Mitchell Moses
|Mitchell Moses
|Reagan Campbell-Gillard
|2
|Luciano Leilua
|Daine Laurie
|Daine Laurie
|Daine Laurie
|1
|Mitchell Moses
|Reagan Campbell-Gillard
|David Nofoaluma
|Mitchell Moses
Full leaderboard
|1
|Dylan
Edwards
|0
|71
|2
|Mitchell
Moses
|8
|66
|3
|Jahrome
Hughes
|0
|65
|4
|Harry
Grant
|16
|59
|5
|Cameron
Munster
|20
|58
|6
|Ryan
Papenhuyzen
|0
|57
|7
|Nicho
Hynes
|0
|54
|8
|Isaah
Yeo
|12
|53
|9
|Daly
Cherry-Evans
|0
|52
|10
|Damien
Cook
|20
|49