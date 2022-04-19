With both massive scores and closely-contested, high-class games, there were plenty of names worthy of points in Round 6 as Zero Tackle reveal our MVP votes for the weekend just gone.

It was a round filled with incredible individual performances, with six players taking away full points from their matches.

Jason Taumalolo dominated the middle for the comeback Cowboys, Haumole Olakau'atu scored a double for the Manly Sea Eagles and Damian Cook burnt the Bulldogs. It was a Cameron Munster masterclass in the Victorian capital, Moses Suli shined against the Knights and Jackson Hastings led the Tigers to their first win on Monday afternoon.

While that spectacular six were a level above, there were plenty of other performances that earned themselves scores in the teens. Daniel Tupou took home 19 votes, Nathan Cleary scored 18 (his first of the year) while both Valentine Holmes and Harry Grant gained 16 votes for their winning performances.

Here are all the votes from Round 6.

Canberra Raiders v North Queensland Cowboys

The Raiders jumped out to a 12-nil lead and held on until halftime. Josh Papalii dominated the first half but, like his team, failed to make an impact in the second. The Cowboys, led by Jason Taumalolo and Valentine Holmes found themselves in the second half and were too strong, forcing the Raiders into their eight defeat after having a double-digit lead since 2020.

South Sydney Rabbitohs v Canterbury Bulldogs

It seemed the Bulldogs might be in for an upset after an early try to Brent Naden off a great ball from Kyle Flanagan. It was a 26th minute sin-binning of Jeremy Marshall-King that changed the game though. Damian Cook dominated in that period, scoring two of his three tries, and the Bulldogs never got another sniff.

Penrith Panthers v Brisbane Broncos

A game with both Nathan Cleary and Isaah Yeo's fingerprints all over it. The Broncos opened up the scoring but with an injury to Tesi Niu and some silly errors, Penrith quickly took control and dominated the match. While Adam Reynolds had probably his best game of the season, it wasn't enough to outshine any Panther.

Manly Sea Eagles v Gold Coast Titans

Yet another Manly victory led by Haumole Olakau'atu. Scoring a double along with 121 metres and 29 tackles, he battered the Titans left edge and was the target of Manly's goal-line attack. Dylan Walker excelled once again in his interchange role and while Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and David Fifita tried to lead a comeback, the Titans fell short.

Melbourne Storm v Cronulla Sharks

A high-scoring and high-class affair, there were multiple players worthy of full votes, but one stood above the rest. Harry Grant, Siosifa Talakai, and Ronaldo Mulitalo were all fantastic. Cameron Munster was on another level. The Sharks fought valiantly but the Storm never looked in trouble.

Sydney Roosters v New Zealand Warriors

James Tedesco continued his lacklustre start to the season but Victor Radley and Daniel Tupou led the Roosters passed a tough Warriors side. Addin Fonua-Blake almost single-handedly led his team to victory but a late try to Sam Walker put the game away.

St George Illawarra Dragons v Newcastle Knights

In a game that went down to the last minute, four names stand out. Kalyn Ponga had his best game of the season with 240 metres and a try, while David Klemmer was the best forward on the ground. Moses Suli was a class above as he lead the Dragons to victory, absolutely unstoppable with the ball in his hands, while a late field goal and try to Mathew Feagai took the game away from the Knights.

Parramatta Eels v Wests Tigers

What a game this was. A mixture of the Tigers' desperation and the Eels' lack of respect for their opposition (according to Brad Arthur) meant the Tigers lead 14-10 at halftime. The Eels cleaned up their mistakes for the 2nd half and it was 20-20 with ten minutes left. Luke Brooks, Jackson Hastings and David Nofoaluma were incredible off the back of their forwards, before Hastings slotted the field goal in the dying seconds and earned his team their first win.

Full leaderboard